Russell and Abbott Heating and Cooling of Maryville is promoting six current employees into new positions.
Representatives for the full-service heating, ventilating and cooling company, which has operated in the East Tennessee area since 1976, say that the promotions follow an internal push to better serve clients by fostering diversity in its staff.
Among those being promoted are Melissa Meck and Sam Hartness. A University of Tennessee alumna, Meck has over a decade of professional human resources, accounting, bookkeeping and budgeting experience. She will be stepping into the role of president.
Sam Hartness, an experienced manager with a history in the retail and construction sectors, among others, will be taking up the role of vice president.
Tim Holler, who holds multiple technical certificates and is currently pursuing a supervisory management certificate at UTK, will become a service manager, while Bruce Meck, who has held professional roles in management, marketing and sales, will move into an office manager position.
Skyler Stone and Bart Black, both Blount County residents, will assume installation and sales manager positions, respectively. Stone’s background includes nine years of work within the retail and customer service sectors. Black has spent three decades working in the retail and customer service sectors and has held management positions for a total of 17 years.
More time at home often correlates with greater stress on HVAC systems, Russell and Abbott CEO Chris Hurley observed in a press release. Hurley noted that the company has expanded significantly in recent years, as the pandemic has fueled an increase in the amount of time that many spend at home.
Hurley tied the company’s decision to hire internally for these positions to priorities including employee skills, education, customer service experience and work ethic. At their core, the staffing changes are meant to help the company adapt to the expansion and keep community members comfortable in the homes in which they are spending much of their time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.