Broadway Avenue is the core of Maryville’s downtown, but the corridor along S. Washington Street is a defining section of the city. As area visitors travel to the Great Smoky Mountains or Maryville College, they likely stop at then pass through traffic lights lining S. Washington.
Attention is turning to the S. Washington corridor as revitalization continues downtown. Within the last several months a hotel developer started negotiations to purchase a property and plans for a bowling alley/restaurant/bar and has sprung municipal action to help shape vibrancy in the area.
City manager Greg McClain has said that once Pellissippi Parkway is extended, it will exit onto S. Washington as an entrance into the city. A description of zoning regulations for the S. Washington commercial corridor states it “sets the impression of Maryville for thousands of motorists ...”
Development interest has thrown the city into looking at adjusting how wide a building should be setback from the road in the S. Washington corridor. Regulations are different for properties lining S. Washington and properties that do not but are still within the same zoning district.
Setbacks set the tone for an area. Large buildings close to the road loom over pedestrians, while shorter buildings setback from the road with sidewalks, grass and trees or seating areas may be more welcoming for foot traffic.
Maryville Planning Commission voted favorably March 20 to recommend changing the setback requirement for properties not facing S. Washington.
Nearly 60 lots are included in the zoning district. Information from the planning commission meeting packet notes over 80% of the lots would be impacted if Maryville City Council finalizes the change.
The catalyst
A development request from David Shanks didn’t meet the setback requirements for the S. Washington corridor; it was both too wide and not wide enough in different sections. Project engineers requested through Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals permission to stray from those requirements.
Although the request was voted down unanimously in February due to no hardships being met, the newly proposed zoning change both lowers the minimum and raises the maximum required setback.
Development services director Angie Luckie said in an email that Shanks’ planned bowling alley/restaurant/bar was a “catalyst” for the change. Current regulations don’t allow room for outdoor areas that add vibrancy to a space, Luckie added.
In 2017, the current setback regulations were put in place, but Luckie said having a development that is rebuilding, not renovating, has shown the regulations don’t apply as well to the area.
Councilman Fred Metz, who is also council’s appointee to the planning commission, said during a phone call Thursday at least one other developer had raised concern for the current setback.
Metz mentioned people interested in starting an ice cream shop were exploring space in the S. Washington corridor. Outdoor seating would have fit the environment, like how Bella’s downtown has an outdoor patio between the building and W. Broadway Avenue.
Allowing more space between a building and road could invite more people to the area, Metz said, especially if downtown residential space grows. Having a hotel, or two, would also bring more foot traffic into the corridor.
More than one
Council unanimously signed off on starting negotiations for the playground portion of the former Fort Craig Elementary school with hotel developer Aatmos earlier in March. Aatmos had initially asked the city to donate the property, because developing it is costly and risky.
The city opened the floor in January for developers to make proposals for the Fort Craig property, but Aatmos was the only to respond. Since the city didn’t receive a lot of interest from developers, several council members formerly said they were open to gifting part of the property as an investment to churn city revenue.
Currently the home of Boys & Girls Club of Blount County, Maryville City Schools has plans to take over use of the Fort Craig building starting next year. A second development phase proposed by Aatmos would transform part the building into a second hotel and potentially a restaurant or brewery if the timeline to relocate MCS fell into place.
Also facing S. Washington and next to the Blount Partnership Visitors Center, the Partnership bought the former Full Service BBQ property. Updated landscaping plans extend around both properties.
Communications director Jeff Muir wrote in an email Thursday the former Full Service BBQ property will be used for additional parking for the foreseeable future. Muir added that while the Partnership wants the properties to remain attractive, their improvements aren’t connected to downtown revitalization.
