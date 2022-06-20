When Alcoa City Schools students return to campus in about four weeks, safety will be among the lessons during the staggered start.
Alcoa Police Officer Mark Tate, a school resource officer for seven years, told the Alcoa Board of Education during a work session Monday, June 20, that he wouldn’t comment on the response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month, but he did detail the precautions Alcoa has in place, including both training and equipment.
“Chief Carswell is passionate about training,” the SRO told the school board. “We do active threat training in the schools all the time.”
Also, members of the Alcoa Fire Department train with the police officers for responding to emergency situations.
“I think we’re in a little better spot than people think,” Tate said.
The SRO also shared with the school board how warning signs of a potential shooter can be overlooked in a school, with a video produced by Sandy Hook Promise, the nonprofit formed after the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
“It really takes more than just me being there to make sure the school’s safe,” Tate said. “The teachers are with these kids eight or nine hours a day.”
Tate credited school employees who are alert to anyone they don’t know on campus but said they need to do more, such as actively ensuring doors are locked. “It takes everybody,” he said. “Teachers have to take a little bit more of a role in making sure their building’s secure. I can’t be everywhere.”
Tate also said that while SROs from across Tennessee and some other states at a recent conference said they rarely talk with administrators unless something bad happens, he’ll let principals know of situations from police reports that may be affecting students that day.
During his presentation Tate explained how responses have changed over the years. After the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado they learned not to wait for additional officers before responding. The 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg showed the importance of eliminating “soft targets,” by not just locking but barricading doors.
Training for teachers and students now focuses on three basics: run, hide and if you have to, fight.
“The staggered schedule is a blessing because this year they’re going to be able to go into it more in depth, especially on the heels of a tragedy, to make sure everybody’s on the same page,” Tate said.
That training will include details such as students showing their hands when they leave the building.
ACS is still finalizing plans for a staggered start of the 2022-23 school year starting Monday, July 18. Under the current draft at Alcoa Elementary and Alcoa Intermediate half the students would attend each of the first four days based on the first letter of their last name. The middle and high schools should have a different grade level attend each day, but all four schools would have all the students in school on Friday, July 22.
Director Becky Stone said she hopes to send the final plan to parents soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.