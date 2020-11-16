Among the financial uncertainty presented early on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Blount County Director of Budgets Randy Vineyard predicted two things could indicate the fiscal welfare of the county: sales taxes and property taxes.
Months later, both are faring well.
In a Nov. 10 Blount County Commission Budget Committee meeting, Vineyard said November was “another good month” for sales taxes.
October 2020 sales tax figures were up 6.04% over October 2019 with more than $5 million collected.
Sales tax reports from the state reflect taxes collected two months prior to the publishing date, meaning the October figures actually showed sales taxes collected in August.
Property taxes also are better than forecast as Blount Countians have paid their 2020 property taxes in record-breaking numbers.
By Oct. 31, about 74% of property owners in the county had paid their taxes, Blount County Trustee Scott Graves said. That’s 2% more than had by the close of October 2019. In 2017, only 70% of property taxes had been collected by Oct. 31.
“Blount County Property Tax revenues continue to be solid during this pandemic,” Graves emailed. “Hopefully, this is an indication that at the current time our local economy as a whole is relatively strong.”
Graves also said that Blount County is “on pace to exceed” 2019 in property taxes collected by the end of November. In 2019 and 2018, about 81% of property taxes had been collected. In 2017, that number was 80%, Graves said.
The Trustee’s offers a 1% discount for people who pay their taxes in November. Through the end of October, property tax payers got a 2% discount.
The last day to pay property taxes for fiscal 2020 is Feb. 28, 2021.
Payments can be made by mail to Blount County Trustee, 347 Court St., Maryville 37804; online at blountcountytrustee.com or in-person at the following banks: BB&T, CBBC, First Century, First Tennessee, Home Federal, Renasant, Simmons Bank, SmartBank, TNBank, U.S. Bank and United Community Bank. Payments also can be made at the trustee’s office in the Blount County Courthouse, 327 Court St. in Maryville.
Blount Countians can pay their property taxes at the county clerk’s office locations at 197 Foothills Drive, Maryville, and 510 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa. Payments at those locations must be made by check only.
Payers must have their tax notices when making in-person payments.
For more information, contact the Blount County Trustee’s Office at 865-273-5900.
