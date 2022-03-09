Sam Houston Schoolhouse in Maryville will host a birthday celebration in honor of statesman Sam Houston, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Cake and ice cream will be served at 1 p.m. at the pavilion. There is no charge to attend.
Sam Houston was born on March 2, 1793 in Virginia and died in 1863 in Texas, where he is buried. He served as the sixth governor of Tennessee.
A cornhusk doll maker will be part of the birthday celebration along with an expert on Civil War medicine and a person who will demonstrate spinning. Sam Houston will be portrayed by an actor. For those who are interested, there will be an opportunity to walk through the wildflower garden and also learn about herbal medicines.
Music and Crafted Jolt drink truck will also be part of the festivities. Sam Houston Schoolhouse State Historic Site is located at 3650 Old Sam Houston Schoolhouse Road, Maryville. The schoolhouse was built in 1794 and Sam Houston taught there.
