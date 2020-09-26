With the usual family night at the school out because of COVID-19 precautions, Sam Houston Elementary held a Story Walk along the greenway Saturday, Sept. 26.
Students and their families were invited to dress up as superheroes and walk along the path to read pages of the book “Family Is A Superpower,” by Michael Dahl.
Along with the book pages were questions for participants to answer, and the school is encouraging students to write their own stories.
The event also is a kickoff for the school’s annual book fair this week, which has been moved online this year.
