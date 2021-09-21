Maryville’s Sam Houston Elementary received national recognition Tuesday, Sept. 21, as one of 325 Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.
Sam Houston was one of only six Tennessee schools the U.S. Department of Education selected for the honor this year.
With about 500 students, SHE qualified as an Exemplary High-Performing School, based on being among the best performing on student assessments. Schools also may qualify by closing achievement gaps among groups of students.
The school’s application noted a wide range of initiatives, from every student having an iPad — part of Maryville City Schools’ iReady initiative years before the pandemic — to the “Smokie Way” positive behavioral support system.
The school also described specific actions to connect with families during the pandemic, including Open House Lawn Visits to students’ homes and an outdoor family story walk.
“I’m so proud of my staff,” Principal Casey Cutter said after the announcement, also citing the administration of former Principal Heather Hilton and Assistant Principal Molly Rice.
In a school were about 32% of students are economically disadvantaged, Cutter said the staff has the mentality of doing whatever it takes to support families. In addition to academic interventions, regular meetings are used to make referrals to the district’s Family Resource Center, mental health services or other interventions. “They don’t let kids fall through the cracks,” said Cutter, in his second year as principal.
In the announcement, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, “This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish.”
He commended the Blue Ribbon honorees for “working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children.”
Sam Houston Elementary is planning an outdoor celebration Friday, encouraging students to wear blue. They’ll form the letters SHE for a drone photo and have blue snow cones and balloons.
SHE is fourth local school to earn the distinction since the program began in 1982, with Maryville’s Foothills Elementary being named a Blue Ribbon School twice — in 2020 and 2014 — Maryville Middle receiving recognition in 1994 and Blount County’s Townsend Elementary in 2010.
