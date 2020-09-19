Good behavior at Sam Houston Elementary can earn a trip to the vending machine this year with a golden token that says “I Love Books.”
When students drop the token into the machine near the library and punch in the number for their choice, the treat they retrieve is a new book.
“The kids are wildly excited about it,” Assistant Principal Molly Rice said in a phone interview last week.
Gold tokens
Teachers award tokens for students who follow “The Smokie Way,” with behaviors such as perseverance, cooperation, responsibility and respect. “We’re just celebrating kids that are making good choices,” Rice said.
A grant from the Maryville City Schools Foundation’s Starlight Gala fundraiser bought the vending machine, and the Parent Teacher Organization is stocking the books.
Last year, students chose prizes from a reward cart, but the staff wanted more than trinkets to motivate them, and this dovetails with the educators’ goal to grow students who love to read.
“We think readers change the world,” the assistant principal said.
An entire class may travel to the vending machine, cheering as a couple of students make their selections. Books in the vending machine include popular titles, and one of the best ways to build excitement for books is word of mouth among the students who read them, organizers said.
Teachers sometime share photos with families, a way to connect them to what’s happening in the building while visits are restricted because of precautions against spreading the coronavirus.
Story walk
Since traditional family night activities are on hold because of the pandemic, Sam Houston is taking advantage of the nearby greenway trail for another reading activity.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, Sam Houston students and their families are invited to take part in a “book walk,” reading pages of a story on signs posted along the trail, along with discussion questions.
Afterward the students can write their own stories to share with classmates.
