Sam Houston Elementary students created their own “wishtree” at the school on Thursday morning, Feb. 4, decorating it with strips on which they wrote their hopes.
After the countywide One Book Blitz was canceled because of the pandemic, SHE was one of the five Maryville schools that opted to hold its own event.
“We chose ‘Wishtree,’ by Katherine Applegate, because it is a powerful story about friendship and compassion for others, despite our differences,” SHE library media specialist Rebecca Bennett explained in an email to The Daily Times. “It’s about finding our voices to speak up for others who need help.”
“In the book Wishtree, the neighbors celebrate the tradition of tying wishes on the tree every year on Wishing Day,” she wrote. “One of the main characters in the story writes ‘I wish for a friend’ on a strip of cloth and ties it to the tree — this is the heart of the story.”
As with the One Book Blitz, teachers have woven the text into their lessons. For example, the main character in the book is a 216-year-old oak tree named Red, and in science class the students learned about the the life cycle of an oak tree and counting tree rings to determine a tree’s age, Bennett said.
In the library she had stations for students to practice their research skills by learning about the types of animals that are characters in the book.
Third grade teacher Mary Grace Taylor even wrote a “Wishtree” song that music teacher Katie Warren taught the students.
“One Book Blitz has been a bright spot during this pandemic year when we have all felt the importance of community and connecting with others,” Bennett wrote. “By reading the same book with our entire learning community, we connect in a deeper way over the shared experience of a powerful story — one that is sure to stay with us long after the One Book Blitz event has passed.”
Funding from the Maryville City Schools Foundation, the school’s Parent Teacher Organization and local businesses allowed each student to receive a book to keep.
On Saturday, Feb. 6, the school plans an outdoor event for families.
