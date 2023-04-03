Adults generally discourage children from playing with glass. But when Blount County Highway Department staff told Samuel Everett School of Innovation students Monday, April 3, that the recycled material from a mill at the county’s operations center was safe to touch, the children took their time climbing on mounds of pulverized glass.
The highway department and Keep Blount Beautiful, a conservation nonprofit, invited kindergarten through fifth grade students to tour the highway department’s recycling equipment Monday.
The trip had two parts. The recycling tour occupied the first half of the field day and a trip to DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Inc. made up the second.
For Brittney Whipple, KBB’s executive director, the partnership with highway department and SESI staff was a great opportunity. “It was like, ‘Why are we not doing this?’” she told The Daily Times.
Whipple and highway department officials had been planning for the trip for months, she said before the tour started. After it ended, she presented students with an eco-focused lesson at DENSO.
The recycle-focused tour took students from single-stream recycling compactors to a hazardous materials station, a glass mill and scales, among other locations. Between parents, teachers, siblings and students, about 30 people set out on the tour.
Students walked through the converted shipping container where the department works on hazardous materials, with some grimacing and some grinning at the smell. They wobbled around on an industrial scale — meant for donated glass — that weighed them, their families and their teachers; they totaled about 5,800 pounds.
They learned about how salt and calcium can be used to prevent accidents in snowy weather and how the county’s new glass recycling mill works.
The students also saw the products of recycling for themselves, climbing around on large piles of pulverized glass transformed into sand. Just before the tour ended, the group had its pictures taken by the drones that the department uses to photograph county infrastructure.
SESI teacher Emily Astor said that the field trips the school participates in are meant to be inclusive of a student’s whole family. Astor — who teaches third, fourth and fifth grade at the hybrid virtual and in-person school — said that doing so is in keeping with the SESI’s ethos.
“This definitely fits in with our philosophy,” she said. “We’re a hybrid because kids are learning within their families, together.”
Parents showed their engagement during the tour by asking questions of its primary guide, Jim Cox with the highway department.
Father of two SESI students Dustin Keck asked, “You can make 10 tons of aggregate (crushed glass) per hour?”
Cox said that that was correct.
Another parent wondered about what materials are most efficient to recycle. “Cardboard and newspaper,” Cox answered.
