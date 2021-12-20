Frigid temperatures are never known to be a deterrent for Santa Claus and his elves. That was also true for Santa’s alter ego, Sanitation Santa. Local volunteers that helped fulfill this particular Santa’s charitable mission managed to withstand temperatures that dipped into the 30s Monday morning while giving out toys to Blount County’s needy families.
The effort, named for a city sanitation worker who was given the name “Sanitation Santa” for his habit of passing out candy to local children along his route, has been ongoing every Christmas for nearly 40 years. While COVID-19 forced a change in protocol last year — recipients are now asked to stay in their cars while waiting for their gifts, and hot food is no longer served to those that arrive — volunteers from the City of Maryville’s Public Works Department have continued to provide toys to an average of 600 local children each year.
Tim Green, the Street Superintendent for the city’s Public Works Department, oversees the initiative and has personally taken part the effort for the past 18 years. It’s a tradition he inherited from his mother, who, he said, has personally participated in it since the beginning.
“At first, I had no idea what she was doing,” Green said. “I never dreamed she was helping so many people.”
This year’s giveaway again took place at the Charles T. West pavilion in Maryville’s Jack Greene Park. It began December 20, and will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 22, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The first morning found eight volunteers at the site busily checking people in, sorting toys by gender and age, and running them from the pavilion to those waiting for them in their cars.
Those who arrived for gifts were required to show their child’s birth certificate and proof of Blount County residency.
Green said that the toys are donated by Dollar General and other retailers, their customers, local churches, schools, and individuals. Each child in the family was given one large gift and two smaller presents, along with a book and a stuffed animal. In addition, the Little Debbie company provided a box of its Christmas tree treats, which were handed out along with bottled water from Fastenal Industrial Supplies. Street department volunteers Kyler Love and Shawn Ridings brought both the gifts and the goodies to those waiting in their cars.
The effort began last week when several truck loads of toys were delivered to the pavilion for sorting. In addition, individuals continued to drive to the park to drop off their own last minute contributions.
Mary Winchester and Rachel Allmon, two good-natured administrative assistants with the Public Works Department — along with Allmon’s daughter, Terri — checked the names of those who arrived for pick-ups against a list of people that had already been served by any of the more than a dozen other outreach organizations, including United Way of Blount County, the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Salvation Army and local schools systems. Only those that had not been served prior were qualified to receive gifts through Sanitation Santa.
Nevertheless, the department receives calls year-round from both those who need assistance and those who want to help.
Susan and her adult daughter Brandy were two of those who waited in their car for toys to be given them for their children.
“It’s a blessing,” Susan said. “I couldn’t afford to buy gifts for my grandchildren this year.”
Brandy concurred. “If it wasn’t for them, my kids would not have gotten anything for Christmas,” she said.
Steven, a single dad who had come to pick up toys for his three-year-old, mentioned that getting the help from Sanitation Santa really meant a lot. “It helps so much,” he said.
Those who were helping to distribute the gifts felt their own sense of satisfaction. “It helps me to realize that there are people who are less fortunate,” said Ron Nugent, a six-year employee with the public works department. “It warms my heart to see the ways we can help.”
In an email, Wendy Wand, United Way of Blount County Vice President, there are 4,892 Blount County households that include children which are classified as “Asset Limit, Income Constrained, Employed” (or ALICE for short) and/or considered at or below the poverty level. Wand said that number equates to 38 percent of the total households in Blount County with children. It also includes over 2000 children who have already been served by other organizations. Sanitation Santa, along with Santa Cop, will continue to provide assistance this week.
Green himself said he was happy knowing that his department were making a difference for those less fortunate.
“You may not know about Sanitation Santa,” he said. “Until you actually need us.”
