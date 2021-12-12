At best, any connection that links Santa Claus to sanitation may seem like a stretch, even at a time of year when gifting, giving and sharing are universally embraced.
Nevertheless, as it has for the past 39 years in a row, the Maryville Engineering and Public Works Department will sponsor the special seasonal event that’s come to be known as “Sanitation Santa.” Over the course of three days, Dec. 20-22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., department volunteers will hand out gifts to families who, because of difficult circumstances, have children who might otherwise go without.
The event, which takes place at the Jack Greene Park amphitheater in Maryville, takes its name from a nickname that was given a local garbage collector, Junior Gardner. Gardener came to be called “Sanitation Santa” due to his good deeds, specifically, his habit of handing out candy to children along his route in an effort to spread good cheer. The tradition originated in 1982, and though Gardner has since retired, his initiative spurred his coworkers to follow his example, which they’ve done ever since.
Public Services Director Angie Luckie estimates that the program has gifted an average of 600 children per year, and over 12,000 children in total over the past 20 years that she’s been involved. She said that approximately 30 city employees participate in any given year.
“The majority of folks are in the Public Works Street Department now, but employees from all city departments have taken part over the years to volunteer,” she said. “Many employees donate gifts even if they don’t volunteer on the days we operate.”
In fact, the volunteers work throughout the year to solicit donations of toys and money from local businesses. The city accepts clean, used, unwrapped items in good condition and in working order. Each offering is inspected to ensure they are safe and acceptable. In addition, donations are accepted from the public year-round. Crews can arrange to pick them up or they can be dropped off at the Maryville Operations Center, 332 Home Avenue or at the Maryville Municipal Center, 400 W. Broadway Avenue.
Luckie said that they see many of the same people showing up year after year to accept the gifts, but also added that there’s generally an equal number of individuals who show up for the first time. That said, there are also those who no longer require any assistance because their circumstances have improved.
“Most people are very grateful,” Luckie said of those that receive the toys. “Many of them try to plan for gifts, but just can’t make ends meet at the end of the year. Some have had unexpected situations, like a house fire where the gifts have been destroyed. The appreciation from these people is amazing. We also have people who have been recipients of gifts, who start donating gifts when they can. This is the best kind of reaction!”
Typically, Sanitation Santa takes place prior to the Christmas break, which allows parents to pick up the gifts while their kids are still preoccupied with school. That gives enough time for them to wrap the toys at home.
When the family member arrives at the gifting station, they tell the workers on duty the age of their children and particular interests. The elves can then find appropriate gifts from the Sanitation Santa workshop, located behind a curtain at the amphitheater.
Once the volunteers select the toys, they place them in a black garbage bag, designed to ensure secrecy when the gifts are brought back home. Naturally, the garbage bags serve as a reminder that they do, after all, come courtesy of Sanitation Santa.
An ongoing effort
While the pandemic impacted the way the gifts were distributed, it didn’t prevent the event from taking place.
“We weren’t sure what the need would be like last year due to the covid situation, and we certainly still wanted to help people that might be in an even worse situation,” Luckie said “However, we did change the procedure to make it a drive-in process. Normally, people come inside to check in and wait for gifts. Last year, they stayed in their cars and our employees got their information and then delivered the toys to their cars. This also allowed our elves inside to have more space for distancing while packing them. We are planning to have the same process this year, since the pandemic hasn’t fully left us.”
Over the years, many employees continue to step up to the plate to ensure that the program continues. “Once Tim Green, Public Works Superintendent, became involved, it was immediately clear that he was going to be the man for the job long term,” Luckie said. “Tim has been a key force in keeping the program going and helping the program stay current.”
Luckie herself has been involved with the program ever since she first started with the city. “When I became director of the department that runs the program, my role became one of support with logistics and coordinating employees from other departments.”
In fact, Luckie makes it clear that Sanitation Santa is a united effort.
“We appreciate all the support from our employees and the entire community,” she said. “It feels good, but it would be way too much to handle without that support.”
For more information about the program, contact the public works department at 865-273-3302.
