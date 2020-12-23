Santa Claus officially has the go-ahead to deliver Christmas gifts to Blount County children he deems nice.
The Blount County Commission officially approved the entrance of the “portly old gentleman” at its recent monthly Board of Commissioners meeting.
“We welcome Santa Claus to Blount County with open arms,” Commission Chairman Ron French said.
During a roll call vote, many commissioners voted yes by saying, “absolutely” or “definitely.”
“Of all years, it’s got to be a yes,” Commissioner Dawn Reagan said.
The approval of Santa’s entry into the county was a group effort. Local veterinarians gave a clean bill of health to eight reindeer, and Blount physicians deemed Santa healthy enough to travel.
Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick and officials at the Tennessee Department of Transportation worked together to facilitate a safe landing pad for Santa and his reindeer at the McGhee Tyson Airport.
Commissioner Jim Hammontree abstained from voting on the measure.
“Due to the executive orders of the governor of this great state, Santa will not be able to enter Tennessee,” he said.
Hammontree’s comments were met with criticism by his fellow commissioners, who called Hammontree “the Grinch.”
“I would like to say that Commissioner Hammontree is ‘bah humbug,’” Commissioner Brad Bowers said.
Santa now is able to enter the county beginning Thursday evening when all children are asleep “to deliver gifts, good will, charity, happiness, and a jolly ho-ho-ho to all Blount Countians,” the resolution states.
