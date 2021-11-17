Calls came in to the Blount County Jaycees as early as March from businesses and individuals already eagerly anticipating the organization’s annual Christmas Parade.
Keenan Sudderth, president of the Jaycees and chairman for the event, said the event was down last year in entries because of the pandemic, but 2021 looks to be an exceptional year. The 2020 total was 80.
“We are on pace to have a bigger parade than we’ve ever had before,” he said. “It’s because people are so excited about this Christmas season.”
The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, with the lineup at 9 a.m. and parade starting at 11 a.m. The theme is “A White Winter Wonderland Christmas.”
A previous banner year for the parade was 120 entries. Sudderth said the goal is to surpass that, and he is confident that can happen.
The Jaycees also have selected this year’s grand marshal, which will be the Blount Partnership and their families. “We chose them because we wanted to show some appreciation for the prosperity being brought to this county through development,” he said.
Last year, the parade route was altered because the city of Alcoa was not granting permits for events. But things will be back to normal, Sudderth said, and the parade will take the route it’s taken for years.
The staging location will again be at East Tennessee Medical Group, he explained. The parade will travel through New Midland Plaza and make a turn as it winds its way through downtown Maryville, ending at New Providence Presbyterian Church.
The best places to view the parade, said Sudderth, are at New Midland Plaza in Alcoa or along Broadway in Maryville.
There is still time to register to be a parade participant at blountcountychristmasparade.com. Early deadline for mail-in registration is Nov. 28. Online deadline is Dec. 1. Fees are based on size of entry. Walking groups pay $30 while floats are $45.
The fees are used to help pay the insurance for hosting this event, Sudderth said. What’s left is used for Jaycees’ other community projects, such as the Easter festival.
In addition, the annual parade is used as a fundraiser for the Empty Pantry Fund. Volunteers walk the parade route collecting donations in sheets.
This parade dates back decades. Sudderth said he recently saw a video taken back in the 1940s. Crowds lined the streets to see Christmas on display.
Bands played, churches had their floats wheeling through town, sports teams got the crowd cheering and businesses played a part too. As a kid, Sudderth said he always looked forward to the day the Christmas parade made its way down the streets.
Days after it’s over, the Jaycees hand out awards to the best entries.
Despite the work that’s required, Sudderth said it’s all worth it come parade day.
“We want to have that classical feel,” he said. “We know we aren’t back to a normal state (due to COVID) but we are hoping to inch back toward that. We are trying to give people their usual things, the things they enjoy on an annual basis to make our community feel like we are still a community.”
