Organizers with the newly formed Hall/Oldfield United Community Organization will host an acknowledgment and appreciation ceremony for the the Hall and Oldfield communities Saturday at noon.
The event will be on the lot next to St. Peters Church, 140 E. Howe Street, Alcoa.
The organization is a combined coalition made of faith-based groups, local organizations, individual citizens and others.
"The Hall/Oldfield Community has a rich 102-year history which citizens are proud to embrace," organizers said in a news release. "We welcome the new racial diversity of all citizens within the community ... Our present desire is to encourage more involvement toward community development and future youth awareness programs."
The event will happen rain or shine, according to the release.
