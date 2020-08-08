Teachers at two Blount County schools have bright spaces and fresh air to look forward to as they start off the fall semester.
Upgrades including a revamped science wing at Heritage High School and polished floors and a new HVAC system at William Blount High School have teachers excited to start the new school year.
Construction workers were putting the finishing touches on Heritage’s science lab Thursday morning as Principal Jed West — four months into his role — gave teachers and administrators from William Blount a tour.
HHS students already have attended a few classes in the new labs since schools opened at the end of July and teachers said they are ecstatic about how they can use the new space.
“The range of things that (students) will be able to do has gone up a notch,” Heritage science teacher David Wietlisbach said. “We’re going to be able to give these kids an enhanced learning experience that they would not have had before.”
Teachers and administrators worked together over the the past 1½ years, designing the five new rooms and lobby space where students taking biology, chemistry and environmental science classes will experiment and collaborate.
“You build what you think the best outcome will be,” chemistry teacher Freddie York said over the sound of buzz saws and drills. “I like to do the hands-on, modeling style of teaching and this just gives me so many more capabilities than I had before.”
HHS offers a lot of advanced placement classes, but not AP chemistry right now. Facilities just weren’t up to the level where they could do that kind of class. Now York hopes that will change.
Bright floors, better air
It’s not just the rooms that have been upgraded. The seven Heritage science teachers are getting new equipment, too. As he led the touring William Blount High instructors through a room with waist-high tables, glass dry-erase boards and fume-safe workspaces, West advised William Blount teachers to build cabinet space when they get a science room revamp at their building.
That revamp is already well underway throughout WBHS. Lab improvements are in the works there, too. But right now most teachers and administrators are excited about two things: the floor and the air.
Over the summer, crews ripped out old, musty blue carpet in most classrooms throughout the campus. WBHS is another old building that opened in 1979.
For the 22 years Principal Rob Clark has worked there, there’s been a moisture problem. Mold and smell built up throughout the building, affecting ceiling panels, walls and carpeting.
Thursday, the floors shined and the indoor air was fresh and cool, registering on new digital thermostats at around 73 degrees.
“Even though we haven’t replaced the individual classroom air conditioners, the whole building feels better,” Clark said. “That’s a thing you can’t see in a picture.”
What you can see is the glare off newly polished concrete floors in almost every classroom.
French teacher Paula Jones, the system’s 2019 Teacher of the Year, has been teaching for 35 years and has been in her room for 25 of those. “It’s great to have the change. I feel it’s cleaner for the kids and for us,” she said. “I’ve been wanting this for years.”
So has Principal Clark. “This happens one time in a career,” he said Thursday. “What do we need to meet the needs of our kids? Let’s think five years, 10 years, 15 years down the road.”
He compared the school’s needs to those of homeowners, explaining repairs and upgrades often are based on necessity. “There are times when those updates are put on hold because we need to pay the teachers,” Clark explained.
But 2020 is not one of those times.
‘Like Christmas’
The system is finally seeing vital improvements move forward in multiple buildings, addressing multiple needs.
Funding for these projects has been part of an ongoing discussion for more than a year.
BCS Director Rob Britt said at a 2018 called Board of Education meeting that science labs would be part of the first phase of repairs. Clark said he hopes WBHS lab updates will follow soon after all the other work is done: Crews were hard at work on the final steps of HVAC system replacement Thursday.
Over at Heritage, Wietlisbach said he was thankful to the county, the school board and the community for improving kids’ education. “Without all three of them, none of this would have happened,” he said. “Every day that I’ve walked in through the summer, in the last couple weeks, it’s been like Christmas.”
York said he was thankful for the crews who worked quickly to make sure the labs were ready for the first day of school on July 29 despite delays caused by COVID-19.
Behind him, painted on the walls of the renovated wing, was a quote by Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie: “Nothing in life is to be feared, only to be understood,” it read. “Now is the time to understand more so that we may fear less.”
