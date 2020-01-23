Sportsmen and women are warned that a scam website has been detected by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The scam website appears as an advertisement during a Google search for “Tennessee Fishing License,” TWRA said in a news release on Thursday.
The site allows you to enter your personal information, such as name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address and residential address. It gathers this info, but never asks for payment for the license.
This website appears to have been created outside the United States, and TWRA is working to get the site shut down.
TWRA encourages anyone who has submitted information through this scamming site to monitor or freeze their credit.
The only legitimate place to purchase a hunting and fishing license online in the state of Tennessee is at https://gooutdoorstennessee.com/.
