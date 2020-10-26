COVID-19 cases among school-age children in Blount County rose by other 13 since Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported four new cases among children ages 5-18 on Sunday, Oct. 25, and nine Monday, Oct. 26. That brings the total to 372, up from 304 on Oct. 16.
From Oct. 16-23, Blount County Schools reported five new student cases of COVID-19. Maryville City Schools reported 13 new student cases, nine of those at the high school. Alcoa City Schools reported one new case but did not specify whether it was a student or staff member.
The Daily Times filed public records requests with the public school districts in August. Maryville City Schools has been providing case numbers by school and whether they are students or staff. BCS provides totals of students and staff cases but no individual school data. ACS is not specifying whether cases are students or staff members. Attorneys for Blount and Alcoa have said they will not provide more specific information because of privacy concerns.
Public school numbers do not reflect cases among students learning at home, which does not require the schools to perform contact tracing.
The Daily Times reached out to to private schools on Saturday, Oct. 24, and followed up by phone Monday, Oct. 26.
Maryville Christian School was unable to provide answers to The Daily Times by presstime Monday, Oct. 26.
Clayton-Bradley Academy, with an enrollment of 319, has had only one student and one staff case this school year, and both were in the first quarter of 2020, according to Assistant Director Kendall Terry. The cases were not connected, and there was no spread from either case, he said.
More than 90% of Clayton-Bradley Academy students currently are learning on campus.
The school is continuing to screen all students and staff members with temperature checks and COVID-19 questions every morning, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends universal screening of K-12 students.
“We felt comfortable continuing the screening that our staff and students had grown accustomed to during the 1st quarter. It seemed to be helpful, so we continued what we were doing,” Terry wrote in an email response to The Daily Times. “We also wear face masks while inside and when social distancing is not possible.”
Local public schools have reduced or eliminated temperature checks.
In addition to cleaning multiple times a day with products designed to kill the coronavirus, Terry said Clayton-Bradley installed on its air conditioning units ionization devices shown to neutralize 99.4% of the virus.
Apostolic Christian Academy Lead Administrator Fallon Erickson said Monday, Oct. 26, she was aware of only one student case this school year, and that person had not been in contact with others who required tracing.
The academy has 300 students from preschool through grade 12 on campus.
Apostolic Christian Academy hopes to expand its reach across the country and world by offering a new distance learning option to students who live more than 60 miles from the Blount County campus. Erickson said the academy prefers local students to attend in person but is offering the distance option during the pandemic and few have chosen it.
The school has grouped students into “quads,” three or four students who sit together in classrooms and at lunch, to limit possible spread in the event of a case.
Apostolic Christian Academy also is continuing daily temperature checks and health screening questions with all students and staff under what it calls “Phase 3: Normal operational procedures with extreme caution.”
That includes sanitizing some areas throughout the day and others at least daily; staggering lunch times and class changes; and not permitting visitors on campus.
Those procedures say, “Staff wears face masks when moving throughout the building.” When asked about students wearing masks, Erickson said it is a choice for them.
