Maryville High School’s football stadium is getting a $168,459 upgrade to its lights next year.
The Maryville Board of Education approved a proposal Monday, Dec. 13, from Cooper Lighting Solutions to replace the stadium lights with funding from the high school athletics fund.
“It’s past time that we replace our lights on the football field,” Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead told the board before its vote.
He said Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association regulations call for an average of 50 foot-candles of lighting on the field.
“A lot of high schools, and we’d be one of them, are running around 25, if that,” Winstead said.
Cooper has been doing the lighting for Knox County, the University of Alabama and University of Georgia, he said, and Maryville officials saw the type of system they are buying at Hardin Valley.
Using existing poles and crossbars, Cooper in the spring will place the new LED lights to illuminate the field and behind the visitor seating and concession area.
Currently Maryville has LED lighting only at its track.
In other actions, the board approved the low bid of $1.705 million from Airtech Service Co. Inc. in Knoxville for the second phase of work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School, which will replace classroom units.
Because bids came in higher than originally expected, Maryville City Schools will use about $1.4 million from the second and third rounds of the federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funding and cover the rest with money from its general purpose fund.
