Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, a school bus collided with another vehicle at the intersection of William Blount Drive and U.S. Highway 411, leaving one driver with a minor injury.
The crash also led to a brief lane closure.
According to Maryville Police, the driver of the school bus attempted to turn left on a green light onto William Blount and struck the front end of a vehicle traveling straight, in the opposite direction. The school bus was transporting several students.
Maryville Police officers and firefighters responded to the crash scene within minutes. None of the students reported injuries from the wreck.
The bus driver was also uninjured, but the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Both the bus and the car were towed from the scene of the crash. According to Michael Braeden, a lieutenant in the Maryville Police Department, a lane near the intersection was closed for a short period of time following the wreck.
