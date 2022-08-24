One price hasn’t changed in more than 30 years, the $10 Partners for Kids Patron Check Coupon Books, which give buyers discounts and local schools more funds for learning.
Last year schools netted $138,945 from the sale of coupon books, using the money for items ranging from books to computers to playground equipment and class trips.
“The program has evolved into an annual tradition in our community,” said Gary Heath, campaign coordinator. “Every year I meet teachers and business owners who grew up here and remember selling the books when they were kids. Now, they’re adults, contributing to the community, and their kids are selling books.”
In Blount County the checkbooks will be available from students attending various public and private schools from Aug. 26 through Sept. 9 or while supplies last.
Each book contains more than 200 discounts from area merchants, including restaurants, entertainment locations, retailers and service providers. Most coupons are valid through Aug. 31, 2023.
“We are really excited with all the new restaurants added this year,” Heath said. “In my opinion, this is one of the best books we have ever had. It truly is a wonderful way to support education and save money all year.”
Books are available from the following schools while supplies last: Apostolic Christian Academy, Carpenters Middle School, Eagleton Elementary School, Fairview Elementary School, Foothills Elementary School, Friendsville Elementary School, Heritage Middle and High School, Lanier Elementary School, Mary Blount Elementary School, Maryville Christian School, Middlesettlements Elementary, Montvale Elementary School, Porter Elementary School, Prospect Elementary School, Samuel Everett School of Innovation, Townsend Elementary School, Union Grove Middle School, Walland Elementary School and William Blount High School.
Each school keeps 75% of the total it raises, with the remainder covering printing and other administrative costs. The schools average selling 18,000 to 20,000 books a year.
Major sponsors of the event include The Daily Times, CBBC Bank, KenJo Markets, Papa John’s Pizza, WIMZ Radio, DUKE FM and Good Landlords of Blount County. Supporting sponsors are McDonald’s, Parks and Rec, Sir Goony’s Golf, Burger King, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, Chick-fil-a, Aubrey’s Restaurants, Blount Discount Pharmacy and Titanic Museum Attractions.
A complete list of merchants and discounts can be seen at www.Partners ForKids.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.