Despite working with a diversity consultant in recent years, leaders of all three local public school systems agreed during an online forum Saturday, Jan. 16, they have far to go.
The directors of Blount County, Maryville City and Alcoa City schools participated in a panel as part of an education forum in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. titled “Building the Beloved Community: Facing History and Ourselves.” The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP and Blount County Public Library hosted the online event, with more than five dozen educators, administrators and others joining in.
Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt said training on unconscious bias in the hiring process by the Rev. Ben Lewis, CEO of Genesis Diversity Solutions, had been eye-opening for administrators.
BCS has extended its diversity training not only to teachers but also cafeteria and custodial staff.
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead noted the state has set a goal for the percentage of teachers of color to at least match the percentage of students.
In Maryville, 4% of the students are black or African American, but just 2% of teachers. “In my five years as director, that number has doubled,” Winstead said. “When I took over it was less than 1%.”
“We need to double it again and increase it beyond that,” he said.
Speaking to an NAACP resolution that urges schools to work with historically black colleges and universities on recruitment, Winstead said Maryville seldom hires teachers right out of college.
Director Becky Stone said three of Alcoa City Schools’ new hires in recent years have been people of color, but she noted the district does not have many openings.
Digging deeper
Earlier in the session, retired Maryville City Schools teacher Marjorie Stewart said that focusing on Black history one month out of the year doesn’t tell the whole story, and many students’ first introduction to African Americans in history is the discussion of slavery.
Focusing only on figures such as Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King “leaves out so much more,” she said.
“U.S. history makes no sense without Black history,” Stewart said, calling for more than “surface teaching.”
Classrooms are the place “where America’s future is being forged every day,” she said.
During the panel discussion, Winstead noted that Maryville has worked on providing more diversity in classroom and library books, particularly at the elementary level.
Surveys being circulated this month by Maryville’s Diversity Task Force are asking not only about the Rebels nickname at the high school but also other topics. Winstead said that work may point to the need to be more intentional in the classroom about lifting up people of color.
Blount County Schools also is working on including diversity in its curricula, and Britt said, “To be perfectly frank, we’ve got a long way to go.”
Stone said that working with Lewis is starting to shift teachers’ thinking and remind them how impactful conversations can be throughout the school year. “We definitely have a long way to go,” she said.
Training, resources
Erika Henderson, associate program director for the Facing History and Ourselves program, which provides training and other resources for teachers to discuss current events and history, noted that the group’s mission is to use “lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry and hate.”
Founded in 1976, Facing History and Ourselves works with schools in 150 countries. One participant Saturday said that Maryville College has been using it in teacher training programs for the past two years.
During the forum, several participants said educators need to have more conversations even if they are uncomfortable talking about topics such as race.
Near the end of the session, Blount County Board of Education member Vandy Kemp said, “Public education in Blount County is the only institution that touches every single life in this county. The power that we have to influence social justice and the lives and prosperity of our people is huge. We have to own this, and we have to be active and intentional about uprooting racism and fixing this issue, and we’re not there yet.”
