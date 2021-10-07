Blount County Schools enrollment dipped again this year, while Maryville and Alcoa city schools continued to rise.
BCS enrollment on the 40th day of this school year was 10,170 — down 87 from the same time in 2020. Five years ago Blount County had 10,960 students.
One Blount County campus seeing significant growth is the Samuel Everett School of Innovation, which offers families a hybrid of online and in-person instruction.
SESI enrollment is at 371 — up 150 from a year ago. The school district hasn’t tracked precisely where all of those students came from, but it’s a combination of other schools both within and outside the district as well as former home-school students, said Justin Ridge, BCS coordinator of innovative programs.
Blount County began offering the new option in the 2018-19 school year, with about 65 students.
While the pandemic and public schools no longer offering a full-time virtual option this year may have led some families to SESI, Ridge said, “We also believe the success of the format had a lot do to with (enrollment growth) as well.”
“It’s exactly what a lot of families want for their education,” he said.
City growth
Maryville City Schools’ K-12 enrollment hit 5,552 — up about a hundred from a year ago.
Director Mike Winstead said the biggest surprise for the district was in first grade. The district had 425 students finish kindergarten in the spring and now has 457 in first grade.
“We had to add an additional teacher at Foothills (elementary) in first grade just a few days before teachers reported back to work,” Winstead said.
The Class of 2021 that graduated from Maryville High School in the spring was significantly smaller than those coming behind — about 350 compared with 400 or more.
The largest grade level in MCS right now is in the eighth grade, with 472.
Enrollment in Alcoa City Schools is 2,183 — up 27 from a year ago.
Enrollment hit 461 at Alcoa Intermediate School, which was at 442 last September and has an estimated capacity of just 445. Construction is beginning on the first phase of an AIS expansion.
BCS shifts
In the county, Heritage and Carpenters middle schools saw the impact of smaller incoming sixth grade classes. HMS enrollment fell from 776 to 713, and CMS from 619 to 575.
Enrollment at Heritage High School reflected the opening of Eagleton College and Career Academy, with more than 100 ninth graders remaining at what had been Eagleton Middle School, as it transitions to serve grades 6-12.
Porter Elementary’s enrollment dipped to 205, from 239. Porter has just 28 kindergartners this year, compared with 41 last year.
While some families may be delaying children starting school because of the pandemic, Assistant Director David Murrell said, “We’ve been watching the Porter trend for some time.” The school’s enrollment was about 300 just five years ago.
The only school with lower enrollment is Townsend Elementary, at 113, and Friendsville Elementary has 224.
