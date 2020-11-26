Students no longer line the hallway waiting to see a nurse at Heritage High this year, but school nurses are busier than ever trying to keep students safe.
“The COVID is pretty consuming,” nurse Kristin Hartley said, adding that the work associated with managing protocols and quarantines takes much of her time, although few HHS students have tested positive for the virus.
Typically at this time of year the two Heritage nurses would see about 80 students a day, including students scheduled for daily medication. Around class change times, 10 students might be lined up in the hall waiting to enter their office.
To keep students distanced this school year, the high school has a new system to manage the flow. If a student wants to see the nurse but it isn’t an emergency, the teacher emails the nurse, and the student’s name is added to a spreadsheet with information about the reason for the visit.
“I call the kids down one at a time,” Hartley explained.
Not only does that allow the nurses to keep students 10 feet apart in their small office, but it also reduces the amount of time the teens are out of class. “I’m keeping this,” Hartley said of the new system.
Another spreadsheet tracks students at home because of COVID-19.
“We’ve been very fortunate to not have a lot of positive kids,” she said, only about a dozen in a school with an enrollment of about 1,500, and most of those since fall break, she said on Monday, Nov. 23. Still, each case can lead to about 10 students who must quarantine.
Even in a typical year, the school nurse’s role is “a lot more than just Band-Aids and Tylenol,” explained Bethany Smith, in her fifth year as the nurse at Carpenters Middle School.
At CMS, a school with more than 600 students and one nurse, she has about 15 students with scheduled visits every day, such as insulin shots after lunch. Plus she’ll see 30 to 50 students a day for a variety of reasons.
Quarantine team
This year the nurses are helping administrators identify students who must quarantine for 14 days because of exposure to a case of COVID-19 and answering lots of questions from parents.
Often schools already have heard from parents or students before the county Health Department notifies them of a case.
When COVID-19 is confirmed in someone at CMS, Smith said the contact tracing is a team effort, including the principals and attendance secretary.
They check teacher seating charts submitted by Google Forms and realized early that they would need to pull video from the cafeteria and school buses to see who had been in close contact — less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes — and would need to quarantine.
CMS moved from three to six lunch periods this school year to minimize contacts and then added assigned seating to make contact tracing easier. Early in the school year incoming sixth graders sometimes didn’t know the names of the students who sat beside them at lunch, Smith explained.
She estimated one case can lead to 15 other middle school students in quarantine but said seldom do staff members have to be quarantined, because they are being cautions about distance and time.
Hartley works with Principal Jed West and others to conduct contact tracing. Assigned seating in classrooms helps, and they will ask students who they ate lunch with and who their close friends are.
“We’re a very good team,” she said. When students must stay home, West or one of the assistant principals usually makes the call to parents and checks whether they have their school-issued Chromebook computers and internet service to complete work at home. A handout gives students contacts including their guidance counselor and tech support.
Spanish teacher Janneth Estrada has helped by calling parents whose first language isn’t English.
Assigned seating in Heritage classrooms helps with tracing, and most classes have space for distancing, although English classes tend to have more students, Hartley explained.
“The teachers try their best to keep them 6 feet apart or more,” the nurse said. “We go to each teacher to ask who is 6 feet or closer for more than 15 minutes.”
“You don’t always know where they’re getting it,” she said, but many cases seem to be from family members. Virtual students who haven’t been attending classes on campus have tested positive for the virus.
Reading symptoms
Although Blount County Schools has been continuing to check temperatures twice a week, Hartley said she has sent only one student home with a fever and Smith said she had none.
“I think the parents overall have been really good about not sending the kids when they’re sick this year,” Hartley said.
“The hard part is that COVID symptoms are very similar to the regular flu, the regular cold,” she said. “Sometimes it’s just a sore throat, and a lot of people aren’t running fevers now, which makes it even harder.”
“There’s no magic, bing, bing, bing, this kid has COVID,” she said. “Some of the symptoms are pretty vague.”
So the nurses are being cautious while trying to strike a balance.
‘I think being in school is really important for our teens, just socially and their mental status, anxiety and all of those things,” Hartley said.
CMS Principal Jon Young reminds everyone during morning announcements to not come to school if they don’t feel well, to wear masks and to socially distance.
“We’re all just working as hard as we can to keep schools open and keep kids safe,” Young said.
From Friday, Nov. 20, through Thursday, Nov. 26, the number of COVID-19 cases across the county in children ages 5-18 rose by 71, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
