Three local school districts struggling to find enough staff members have closed for the remainder of the week as hundreds of people continue to test positive for COVID-19 in Blount County each day.
Blount County, Alcoa City and Loudon County Schools announced they will be closed Thursday and Friday, Jan. 20-21 because of high staff absences. Maryville City Schools already had moved students in grades 8-12 to online learning to allocate staffing so lower grades could remain in school.
The Tennessee Department of Health released new data Wednesday, Jan. 19, showing Blount County averaged 290.1 new cases of COVID-19 daily on Jan. 2-15, the most recent data it reported.
That included new 686 cases on Jan. 7 and 551 on Jan. 12.
This week East Tennessee Medical Group’s CareToday Clinic on Joule Street in Alcoa has been testing 350-400 people a day, with more than half positive for COVID-19.
Because of the demand for testing in the region, that location now is testing only people who are symptomatic and who live in Blount, Loudon or Monroe counties or who have an established physician within the Blount Memorial Physicians Group if they are residents of another county.
Blount Memorial Hospital reported 55 patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 19, down from 63 the day before. Seven of the 55 were in the intensive care unit.
Hospital expects more
“There’s still a lot of COVID in this community and region, and our hospitalizations may fluctuate again,” said the hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Harold Naramore.
“While we are hopeful that we may be near a peak, it doesn’t appear we’re there yet,” he wrote in an emailed response to questions from The Daily Times. “As I’ve said before, hospitalizations and deaths typically lag behind the number of new cases in any community. With our testing volume continuing to stay very busy and yielding a high positivity rate, we continue to be prepared to see additional hospitalizations for a little while longer.”
Blount Memorial reported that 21 of its patients had been vaccinated, but that doesn’t mean they had received a booster shot. The hospital is not formally tracking boosters because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “has not clearly defined a booster’s definition for reporting purposes,” explained Jennie Bounds, Blount Memorial’s director of marketing and public relations. “If that changes, we will formally track this based on the defined guidelines and report that as directed.”
The hospital has 304 beds. Naramore said this week the hospital was not canceling procedures, but was moving them around to manage the number of surgical cases that require inpatient admission each day.
Bounds said it was difficult to say how many staff members are working overtime because of work classifications but, “We have a lot of staff working extra hours across most areas.”
“We also do have individuals who are part-time or PRN (working as needed) in one area who are choosing to help out in other areas based on their availability,” Bounds said.
Not enough subs
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 among Blount County children ages 5-18 from Jan. 9-15, the latest data it has released.
Other illnesses also are circulating in the community.
Blount County Schools had 1,504 students absent on Wednesday, Jan. 19, a rate of 14.4% across the district, Assistant Director David Murrell reported.
Rockford Elementary had 20% of its students out, and at Lanier, Fairview and Eagleton Elementary the rate was more than 17%.
BCS also had 108 teachers absent, 13.5% of its teaching force. The district was able to fill only 65% of those absences with substitute teachers. Teachers gave up planning periods and assistants filled in as well to cover classrooms.
After all the schools were off Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Alcoa remained closed Jan. 18-19 because of staff and student illness.
Director Becky Stone decided keep the schools closed the remainder of the week, saying more than a quarter of the staff would have been out and the district would have had more than a dozen unfilled positions.
Alcoa principals and Educator Support Center staff will work 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20-21.
