Some children can’t begin to learn until they clear other hurdles, including their own behavior.
Principal Michelle Knight recalls a third grader who spent an hour or two in her office at Alcoa Intermediate School most mornings.
“He would not make it through any class period ever before he had a meltdown, a shutdown or a pitch-a-fit,” she said. “He looked very defiant to the teacher, and no matter where he was or what class he was in, he always had a problem.”
Sitting on the floor in her office, he would demolish whatever they gave him. After that he would talk, but Knight said, “Nothing came out but anger.”
Then he was ready to return to a classroom. “He was like that every single day,” Knight said. “It was exhausting for us. It was not helpful for him.”
“We could tell he needed to communicate something, but we couldn’t tell what it was,” she said.
RTI²-B
Since Alcoa Intermediate opened in 2015, it has participated in Response to Instruction and Intervention-Behavior (RTI²-B), a tiered system to address students’ behavioral and social needs.
The Tennessee Behavior Supports Project, funded by the state Department of Education, helps schools implement the program, locally through a team at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Eagleton Elementary School also has has been putting the training to work for several years, and Principal Buffy Wyrosdick calls RTI²-B “transformational.”
The first tier in RTI²-B starts with setting and clearly communicating behavior expectations for all students throughout the school.
AIS centered on the initialism LEADER, with expectations from “Listen and learn” to “Respect all.”
Alcoa Intermediate begins each school year with a two-week “bootcamp” on how to be successful at school, focusing on those LEADER behaviors.
The Tennessee Behavior Supports Project (TBSP) estimates 80% of students respond to Tier I, while others require more attention.
Screening
Three times a year teachers rate every child on a brief Student Risk Screening Scale, looking not only at external, disruptive behavior but also internalizing behavior, such as being emotionally flat, sad, depressed, lonely. Those screenings help identify students who need more attention.
Among first graders at EES, 17% were at high risk for internalizing behaviors. “That is worrisome,” Wyrosdick said. “They are 6 and 7 years old, and we’re already seeing these kids that are struggling.”
Training last year from Harmony Family Center, which works with children who have been exposed to trauma, was eye-opening, she said. For a child, trauma could be anything from abuse or neglect to the loss of a loved one or even seeing acts of terrorism on television.
Educators say students are arriving at school with many different types of issues today.
“We have kids that are coming to school that we don’t know if they’ve eaten breakfast or dinner the night before,” noted Erin Henneke, guidance counselor at Eagleton Elementary. “We don’t know what’s gone on at home that morning or the night before. And so these kids come to school and they’re expected to be ready to learn and have all their supplies, but they don’t have their basic needs met at home. They might be hungry, they might not be getting sleep, they might be witnessing domestic violence.”
Divorce isn’t unusual, several students have lost a parent, some are being raised by grandparents or in foster care. The family may be rocked by drug abuse or incarceration.
AIS Assistant Principal Brad McBride said, “The traumas that these kids are coming to school with are incredible.”
“Even before COVID,” Knight added.
“A lot of our fifth graders are dealing with anxiety. So much is going on in their lives at home,” said EES teacher Rachel Johnson.
Recently a student came to Wyrosdick’s office hyperventilating, and when he could talk she discovered it was because the boy feared he had been exposed to COVID-19.
Research has shown traumas or ACES — adverse childhood experiences — can affect brain development and the ability to make smart and safe choices.
A 10-year-old affected by trauma might function at the level of a 6-year-old.
Describing the behaviors they face, educators said some children may lash out unexpectedly, throwing a pencil or yelling, “I hate you!” for a reason the teacher can’t understand. Others will shut down and refuse to work.
Checking in
TBSP estimates 10% to 15% of students require Tier II interventions, such as a school counselor leading small group instruction and a daily check-in/check-out with a mentor.
Wyrosdick said the check-in/check-out seemed so simple they didn’t expect it to make a big difference, but it works.
“The students feel seen, they feel heard, they feel valued, they feel loved,” she said.
“We have seen over and over and over kids blossom and really change the trajectory of their behaviors, which in time changes the trajectory of their learning,” she said. “Not only does it impact the students, but it impacts the class.”
At EES, 14 students in kindergarten through fifth grade complete daily check-ins.
Any adult can serve as a mentor, not just teachers and administrators but assistants, front-office staff, school resource officers, custodians and cafeteria workers. It’s someone the student enjoys seeing and with whom they have a good rapport.
In the morning they will talk about the student’s goals for the day and ask if the child needs anything, from pencils to breakfast, Johnson, the teacher, explained.
Throughout the day, each teacher will have a brief conversation with the student and rate their behavior on a scale from 0-2, with 2 being best.
At the end of the school day, the student checks in with the mentor for a brief discussion.
At Alcoa Intermediate, about 15-20 students have “Tornado Tracking Cards” and mentors.
“The purpose of that mentor is strictly a positive relationship for that student,” McBride said. While AIS also uses “any available adult” in a regular school year, this year students are checking in and out with Knight and McBride to minimize contacts.
Alcoa fourth grade teacher Hope McDonald, who has served as a mentor, said students learn how to set and reach goals, and when they feel successful, they continue to grow.
AIS started to offer small rewards, but McDonald said the students weren’t interested in the prizes. They were more happy being intrinsically motivated, she said.
At AIS, that out-of-control third grader began doing daily check-ins in fourth grade. Within a few months, Knight said, he could talk about his feelings in sentences and was developing trusting relationships.
He still exhibited behaviors that could lead to suspensions, but Knight said if he was not in school he might regress. AIS administrators began working with him in a program they would later learn more fully how to implement: restorative justice.
Restorative practices put the responsibility on the child to reflect on their feelings, the impact of their actions and what they can do to make things right.
“It takes a whole lot more time, and it’s a lot more complicated, but it did reduce our suspensions by a huge amount,” Knight said.
As they progress through AIS, students also develop their skills. ”Kids are better at solving their own issues, and that’s the lifelong goal anyway, to teach them how to lead their own learning and resolve their own conflicts,” she said.
By the end of fourth grade, the boy began to recognize when he needed a brief break before he lost control.
In fifth grade they finally were able to provide the academic support he needed, and he was on track for middle school.
Circle up
This fall, the Tennessee Department of Education and TBSP recognized AIS and EES as Models of Demonstration Schools — Alcoa at the gold level and Eagleton for the third time at the silver level.
AIS received silver recognition last year and this year gold, because it has implemented the third tier of the RTI²-B framework.
All of the students in Tier II were making progress, but the administrators wanted some to make even more progress.
Each morning, five to 10 meet with behavior specialist Shani Cutler during Alcoa Intermediate’s community time and have a circle group.
“A lot of times those kids come in and need to unload stuff that’s going on in their house or their life because that’s the thing that’s keeps them from being able to pay attention in school,” Knight said.
Some of it is heartbreaking, she said, but the students trust each other to share in that circle and not elsewhere. They discuss what is expected during that day and meet again in the afternoon to summarize their day.
“They are very reflective and do a phenomenal job of helping each other work through problems,” McBride said.
Some students advance from barely speaking to leading circle time, asking questions and prompting others to have a good day.
The students in Tier III intervention aren’t the only ones who have circle time to share their feelings at AIS.
Teacher Miranda Talley explained that in the classroom they might have circle time in the morning with some general questions to get to know each other.
“We start Monday mornings with peaks and valleys,” the highs and lows of the past week or weekend, she said. “The kids always say their valley is not being at school.”
Through conversations, students learn they can be open, lean on each other and resolve conflicts, such as a fight on the playground or other drama.
Students will come into the classroom and say, “Miss McDonald, we need to circle up,” McDonald said. They learn to say things like, “When this happened, this is how I felt.”
“They work it out,” she said.
Next steps
Tier II interventions worked so well at EES that the school didn’t have any students who needed Tier III, so it did not qualify for gold-level recognition.
Still it’s looking at doing more, including a “breaks-are-better” initiative that would allow students who recognize they are becoming frustrated or anxious to take short breaks either in a quiet part of the classroom or nearby, such as the teacher’s office.
“It teaches them to learn how to self-regulate and to learn that if they get upset or frustrated, there’s noting wrong with them but they might need a break and there’s things that they can do,” said Henneke, the guidance counselor.
For some students the behaviors are the result of home situations. In others parents also have struggled to find ways to deal with the children and appreciate new approaches.
RTI²-B provides a way to open a dialog with families about topics such as mental health services, assuring them there is no stigma in seeking help for the child.
Wyrosdick said the parents can see that “we love their child and want the very best for them and we’re doing absolutely everything we can to support the whole child, not just the academic side, but looking at the social-emotional mental health side as well.”
