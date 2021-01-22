With more money and fewer restrictions on the second round of federal COVID-19 relief funding, all three local school districts are planning to spend at least some on capital improvements.
The coronavirus relief act signed into law Dec. 27, 2020, includes $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, referred to as ESSER II.
School directors are awaiting details but have previewed their plans based on the information they have received so far.
Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt expects to present a plan for the district’s $7.5 million to the school board at its February meeting.
BCS plans to focus the funding on three areas: learning loss, health and safety, and facilities for deferred maintenance, Britt emailed The Daily Times this week.
Maryville HVAC
Maryville City Schools is expecting $1.8 million, and Director Mike Winstead expects to use “a big chunk of that” on a project to replace the cooling tower and related heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.
“One of the things we can do with it is clean air,” Winstead explained to the Maryville City Council during a retreat this month.
Maryville City Schools had not expected to start that project with its existing budget until next year.
Now Winstead expects to present a plan for the ESSER II money to the Maryville school board in February and the City Council in March.
Alcoa roofs, bonus
Alcoa City Schools is expecting about $955,500, and Director Beck Stone told the school board this week that options for how to spend the money “seem pretty wide open.”
Stone said she’s looking at projects such as a roof leak near the Alcoa Middle School weight room and beginning replacement of the Alcoa Elementary School roof.
“I would love to be able to give our teachers an end-of-the-year bonus,” Stone said. Because it’s a one-time allocation, the money could not fund ongoing expenses, such as a raise, she added.
Since ACS recently replaced an outside cleaning vendor with its own workers, Stone said they still need some equipment for the middle and intermediate schools, such as a scrubber, which the funding might cover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.