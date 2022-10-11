Local schools are making progress in the numbers of students who graduate from high school ready for further education or high-quality careers, but Blount County still has far to go to catch up with Alcoa and Maryville.
The most recent figures available, for the Class of 2021, showed 40.2% of Blount County Schools graduates met the state’s definition of Ready Graduates, compared with a statewide average of 39.7%. Within the district the rate was 45.6% at William Blount High School and 34.1% at Heritage High School.
Maryville High School had a Ready Graduate number of 71.5% in the Class of 2021, and Alcoa High School had 78.4%
“We have really focused on helping our students leave not only with a diploma, but also extra skills and knowledge to make them Ready Graduates,” Alcoa Assistant Director Kim Hawkins told The Daily Times. “Although we are very happy about our 78.4%, we are working daily on more opportunities for our students.
All of the local districts and schools showed progress since the Class of 2019. However, at all of the high schools the Ready Graduate rate is significantly lower for economically disadvantaged students, 18.8% at HHS, 22.2% at WBHS, 45.3% at MHS and 68% at AHS.
Multiple routes
Students can qualify in four different ways as a Ready Graduate, but the most common is by scoring at least 21 on the ACT or 1060 on the SAT college admissions exam. In Maryville, for example, 211 of the 256 Ready Graduates in the Class of 2021, met the ACT measure.
In Blount County Schools, 36.1% met that requirement.
Some students qualify under more than one measure. For example, they can qualify by completing at least four early postsecondary opportunities (EPSOs), including Advanced Placement, dual enrollment and dual credit courses, or with two EPSOs and earning an industry certification, such as OSHA 10.
The second most common route for BCS students to be a Ready Graduate, which 16.6 % met, is completing two EPSOS and scoring at least 31 on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Armed Forces Qualifying Test (AFQT)
For Alcoa, the lowest number qualify through the ASVAB/AFQT score plus 2 EPSOs.
Starting early
All of the districts have been working in multiple ways to raise their Ready Graduate numbers, but it is a lagging indicator. The results for the Class of 2022 won’t be reported until next year.
In Blount County, Assistant Director Jake Jones said, “We’ve definitely taken a more intense approach with our counselors, starting at the middle school level.”
Those efforts include having conversations about what it means to be a “Ready Graduate” and having conversations about which career paths may interest students.
Even at the elementary school level, one family night during the school year must focus on college and career opportunities, Jones said.
BCS also has become more intentional about how it tracks students on spreadsheets to determine if they are meeting the different criteria, Jones said, and the projections are for better results even while schools still are recovering from the disruptions of the pandemic.
Starting freshman year students take a pre-ACT exam, and an elective course can help them raise their scores. The numbers of students taking Advanced Placement courses also has increased, for example, from 114 at William Blount in 2017 to 183 in 2022. Students are taking college courses by going to campuses such as Pellissippi State Community College, with teachers on the high school campus or through online offerings, including the Tennessee AP Access for All program, which provides free AP classes online.
Jones said the ASVAB scores also have shown a slight increase, and the schools are working to help families understand the value of the assessments for showing students’ strengths and job opportunities, even if they don’t intend to enlist in a branch of the military.
