One thing families don’t need to worry about for the remainder of the school year is fixing breakfast or packing lunches for students.
All three local public school districts have announced they will continue to provide free meals for in-person and virtual learners. The school districts are reimbursed based on the number of meals they serve, so they want families to participate.
“We’re all trying to reach the same goal, and that’s to feed the kids,” said Tina Roy, Alcoa City Schools nutrition director.
At Maryville High School, the number of students taking advantage of the “second chance breakfast” time has jumped from about 400 to 600 students, according to Tammy Hooper, the district’s coordinator of school nutrition.
With virtual learners, quarantines and staggered attendance, Blount County Schools served fewer lunches in the first semester than last year, but it still dished out more than 375,000 from August through November, with December figures still coming in, said Karen Helton, school nutrition coordinator.
To make it easier for students learning at home to receive food, BCS is letting families pick up meals from the nearest school, and they don’t have to pick up every day.
Why paperwork matters
Families don’t need to complete any paperwork to qualify for free meals this school year.
However, there still are several reasons to complete an application now if they might qualify for free or reduced-price meals, the administrators explained.
At the beginning of each school year, students usually receive meals for 30 days at the rate they qualified for at the end of the previous school year, Hooper explained. Without an application on file, they could unnecessarily pay full price when the next school year begins.
Roy said the schools qualify for some reduced costs based on their numbers of students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals, and Hooper said some other organizations use that eligibility to determine other benefits for children, such as program scholarships.
Shortages
Schools are working to offer options while dealing with COVID-19 precautions, such as the fact that not all students are eating in the cafeteria, even if they are in the building.
With cafeteria managers throughout the country relying more on prepackaged foods, the supply does not always keep up for items such as the Smucker’s Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. “Before Christmas we could not get them,” Hooper said.
Helton said BCS has sometimes served versions made with sunflower and other nut-alternative butters, designed for people with food allergies.
The school meal programs, which usually are self-funded, have had additional costs for disposable items, and Roy noted the price of plastic gloves has been rising.
Maryville is not offering salad bars at this time but is making salads, and it still can offer individual pizzas, which go straight from the oven into a box.
Staffing also has been a challenge, starting with some older employees opting not to return this school year.
“We can’t find enough people that want to work right now,” said Hooper, who has helped make pizzas at the high school.
BCS had an entire cafeteria staff on quarantine for two weeks, and in other circumstances districts have had to shuffle employees among schools. Helton and Roy both said they have worked in the schools to fill staffing gaps, too.
“I don’t mind,” Helton said. “It helps me understand and, I think, do my job better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.