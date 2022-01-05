Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa students returned to classes Wednesday, Jan. 5, with new protocols that treat COVID-19 cases more like other illnesses.
The schools may send students home because they have a fever, but not necessarily because they have COVID-19, under new guidance from the state.
"We no longer have the authority to isolate for a positive COVID test alone," Maryville City Schools said in a district update to parents this week that also noted the educators expect "quite an increase in symptomatic illnesses over the next several weeks."
Maryville's protocols for COVID-19 are now the same as it has previously followed for flu or any other virus, said Sharon Anglim, MCS director of communications.
Legislation that Gov. Bill Lee signed last fall says, "A local health entity or official, mayor, governmental entity, or school does not have the authority to quarantine a person or private business for purposes of COVID-19." The same law limits when schools may require face masks, a provision being challenged in federal courts.
MCS removed from its website decision tree graphics for how it would respond to potential COVID-19 cases, and said in the update, "We are only authorized to respond to symptoms and can enforce keeping a person away from school when presenting symptoms."
Blount County Schools updated its COVID-19 protocol graphics to reflect new, shorter quarantine times in line with recommendations from the Tennessee Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, that starts with the student having symptoms, such as a fever, cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, difficulty breathing or body aches.
The BCS protocol for a close contact with someone who has COVID-19 says the student "should" quarantine if they are "non-boosted or unvaccinated or completed Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series more than 6 months ago or completed J&J series more than 2 months ago." The protocol includes wearing a mask for up to 10 days following close contact whether the students is vaccinated or not, but the schools do not require masks. "It is just a recommendation,"said Tara Farley, BCS health services coordinator.
Alcoa City Schools' director of nursing services, Patty Thomas, said that based on direction from the Blount Count Health Department, "We can no longer provide quarantine dates and isolation dates." Instead the school nurses are referring parents to their family physician or the local health department. Alcoa City Schools is prepared with data on close contacts, such as seating charts, but can only assist by providing that information when health officials request it, she explained.
The CDC says that regardless of vaccination status anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should stay home for five days. Even if symptoms are gone after that it recommends continuing to wear a mask around others for five more days.
The local public schools continue to offer COVID-19 testing with parent permission, but with flu and strep circulating as well as COVID-19, Alcoa City Schools nurses are suggesting students be tested somewhere that can check for the other illnesses as well.
Cases up
None of the three local public school districts reported an unusual number of absences on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The number of COVID-19 cases among children ages 5-18 in Blount County dropped to single digits from Oct. 2 through Dec. 27. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 73 cases in that age group from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3, and only New Year's Day had fewer than 10 new cases reported.
While Maryville's update says the district "will not suggest or recommend testing" it will provide a COVID-19 test if the family requests it and the situation warrants it, such as the student having symptoms or other family members having the illness.
"Our nurses will be busy this winter taking care of sick individuals, so we do not want to provide 'curiosity' or unnecessary testing in the coming months." the District Update said. "Again, the outcome of a test does not change any of the procedures we are expected to follow."
The MCS notice to parents this week also said in bold type," Most importantly, we need the support of our families to help keep schools open."
Schools are required to update their COVID-19 plans every six months, with stakeholder feedback, under requirements tied to receiving funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. ACS plans to post its latest draft on the district website by early next week with an online survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.