Schools across the county wrapped up One Book Blitz events last week, March 2-6.
During February more than 8,300 students from kindergarten through grade five read "The Cricket in Times Square," and educators tied lessons across the curricula to the story.
Many schools held special closing ceremonies and family nights tied to the book too.
