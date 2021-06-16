Discover Life in America (DLiA) on Friday will kick off its fourth annual Science at Sugarlands virtual Smokies-themed speaker series in coordination with Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the organization announced in a news release Wednesday.
Michael Caterino, director of the Clemson University arthropod collection, will start the series Friday, presenting on litter arthropods of High Appalachia.
“There are lots of tiny things underfoot in the Smokies that are largely unknown but are incredibly important to the functioning of the park,” DLiA Science Director Will Kuhn said in the release. “Dr. Caterino has been studying life in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond and has gathered some fascinating stories that everyone should hear.”
DLiA continue to host presentations on the third Friday of each month through October, each from 1-3 p.m.
This year’s series will feature five public talks from local scientists on their Smokies-related research.
To register for a Zoom link and to find more information, visit dlia.org/sas. Each talk is free and open to the public.
