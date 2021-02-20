Discover Life in America is inviting the public to a free online presentation March 4 of research conducted in and around Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
A workshop for teachers will follow the 2021 Great Smoky Mountains National Park Science Colloquium, co-hosted by DLiA and GSMNP.
The annual research symposium is a chance for the public to learn about the variety of science taking place in the park and to chat with the local and regional scientists who conduct this work.
Scientists from the University of Tennessee, Western Carolina University, the National Science Foundation’s National Ecological Observatory Network, U.S. Geological Survey and several other regional institutions will present results from their work in the park.
Topics will include synchronous firefly behavior, trillium species, hibernating bat species and more. The full list of speakers and topics is online at https://dlia.org/event/science-colloquium-2021/.
The event is free, but attendees are required to register through the webpage.
In addition to the colloquium, DLiA will hold a virtual workshop for teachers about its iScience biodiversity program from 3-5 p.m. on the same day, March 4.
Students in grades 5-8 can conduct biodiversity inventories in their own schoolyards through the iScience program.
Teachers, other educators and parents are welcome to join both events. The free workshop also will take place over Zoom. Find out more and register online.
DLiA co-organizes the science colloquium as part of its commitment toward promoting the importance of biological diversity in the Smokies region, considered to be one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in North America.
DLiA manages the All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory in the park, aimed at cataloging all the animals, plants and other organisms living in the Smokies. More than 20,100 species have been documented so far, but there are an estimated 60,000-80,000 total species living in the park, and so the work continues.
Insight gained from the ATBI helps park management to better understand and protect the species that make the Smokies so special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.