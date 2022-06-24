Convicted of child rape in March, Scott Allen Briggs was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday, June 24.
Briggs’ sentencing comes six years after Sandra Sutton told police that she’d seen him rape a disabled four-year-old boy through a door in Briggs’ home. In addition to Sutton’s eyewitness testimony, medical professionals found semen matching Brigg’s DNA profile inside the child.
Briggs and his wife had been watching the boy overnight for his mother.
Robert Owens, Briggs’ attorney, argued during the trial that neither witness testimony nor DNA evidence was sufficient for a conviction. Sutton’s account, he said, defied common sense. During Briggs’ trial, Owens noted that she testified to taking the child to a restaurant before transporting him to the hospital. Owens added that Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Hank Vaughn’s accidental destruction of case evidence cast other forensic conclusions into doubt.
Such arguments were not compelling enough for a jury, which convicted Briggs following a three-day trial in late March.
During the sentencing hearing, Ashley Salem, the case’s lead prosecutor, argued before Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan that three factors supported a maximum sentence. She said that with 16 misdemeanor convictions, Briggs had a history of criminal behavior; that Briggs had abused a position of private trust over the child; and that he’d targeted the child specifically because the boy’s disabilities diminished his ability to defend himself and communicate with others.
Salem asked that Duggan sentence Briggs to the maximum possible term in prison: 40 years.
Prosecutors also read a statement from the child’s father, who wrote that his child would “never be the same.”
Owens argued for a 25-year sentence. He said that Briggs’ criminal history was neither extensive nor violent. Nine of his sixteen prior convictions came as a result of driving without his license or driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Though Duggan commented that he was “not prepared to say (Briggs has) got a long history of significant criminal conduct,” he agreed with Salem that Briggs had abused a position of trust and that the child’s disabilities merited consideration.
He also commented on the “strange manifestations of what she (Sutton) did” after witnessing the rape, before asking, “Why would she have put herself in that position? What possible motivation did she have?” for reporting a rape, if one had not happened.
Duggan then pronounced that Briggs would serve 100% of a 35-year-sentence; pay costs associated with the court case; register as a sex offender in whatever state in which he lives, for as long as he lives, among other penalties.
According to Owens, Briggs will motion for a new trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.