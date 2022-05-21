Spencer Keck still remembers the summer days his parents took him to the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games in Gatlinburg as a child.
Those trips ended up being an inspiration for his own participation in the Highland games as an adult years later.
A Morristown native and former track and field athlete at East Tennessee State University, Keck found the games as an old world substitute once his collegiate career ended.
“It’s kind of like a decathlon,” Keck told The Daily Times. “I did wrestling growing up and did track and field in college. I did shot put primarily in college. I remember when I was a kid, (the festival) was up in Gatlinburg. We went and watched it a couple of times when I was little. I knew at some point I would like to try it as an adult.”
Keck has traded his shot for a stone at the past three Smokey Mountain Scottish Festivals, joining other athletes from East Tennessee and beyond that compete in games like the stone put, caber throw and sheaf toss among others.
While the annual event began in Gatlinburg in 1981, it was hosted at Maryville College for the past 11 years. On Saturday, it took place in its new home on the Peaceful Side of the Smokies in Townsend, an appropriate setting liken to the birthplace of the games in Scotland.
“As long as the bagpipes are really loud and the mountains are around, it makes it feel more authentic,” Keck quipped.
Among the sounds of grown men grunting as they tossed large stones and cabers into the East Tennessee summer air, axes hitting wooden targets and conversations among families about tracing their lineages to old Scottish clans was the sounds of those bagpipes, bouncing off the surrounding hills throughout the afternoon.
Physical competitions weren’t the only ones on display. There were also bagpipe bands from throughout the South duking it out on the parade field. No Scottish festival would be complete without them, of course.
Darrell Thompson and his group from the Raleigh, North Carolina area were among the bagpipe bands that made the trip. Thompson has participated in the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival since 2001, leading the North Carolina State University Pipe and Drums band, which is made up of mostly alumni from the school and dates back to 1968.
“We’re a mix of alumni and community players,” Thompson said. “Right now we have about 15 pipers and five drummers, so about 20 players. We come to the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival every year. We just love it up here. Look at this place. It’s a great venue for playing pipes.
“All the bands know each other and sometimes the players shift from band to band. Most of us have played against each other for at least a decade.”
Like Keck, Thompson felt more of a touch of authenticity in Townsend compared to Maryville. The extra space also allowed for good crowd flow as families came and went throughout the morning and afternoon.
“There’s nothing bad about being here,” Thompson said. “It’s a great place to play. The audience seems to be into it. We’ve had a good crowd today. I mean, they’ve been coming down this sidewalk all day. There’s a lot of people here. I think it’s good for it being the first time in a new location.”
Those crowds were an especially welcome site to the owners of the House of Douglas Scottish Bakery.
The family-owned business based out of Cosby has set up a booth selling baked goods in the festival’s vendor village for the last 15 years. By around 2 p.m. Saturday they were nearly sold out.
“This is the closest event we do,” the daughter of owners David and Linda Waddell, Megan Waddell said. “The bakery has been going on the circuit for 31 years and we’ve done this festival for 15 years. I honestly think that the layout here is better for a larger crowd. I think this is a better ground for the festival to grow.”
“This was a good event,” Linda Waddell added. “It always takes a little bit of shaking out the kinks to get things going, but it’s good. If we have any food left, we’ll be back (Sunday), but we’re almost out.”
