East Tennessee’s celebration of Scottish culture will return to a larger venue on May 21 and 22 and will feature the beloved clans, games and athletes from years past.
The two-day festival will leave Maryville College and move to the Townsend Visitor Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
The event again will feature clans, vendors and local and national performers. Purchased by the Blount Partnership for the purpose of festivals and events, the property at the Visitors Center provides a scenic destination for the festival with views of the nearby mountains and is just minutes from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Cades Cove, according to a Wednesday press release. The 30-plus acres at the center includes adjacent parking.
Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games board Vice President Keith Austin said the new location is an opportunity.
“The property at the Townsend Visitor Center provides ample space as the festival continues to grow in the future and has great infrastructure for events such as ours,” Austin said. “We also think attendees will enjoy the Townsend area, in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, with its natural beauty that will provide the perfect backdrop for the festival.”
Austin thanked Maryville College for hosting the event over the past few years.
“It’s been exciting to see the growth and awareness for this event spread, and Maryville College has played an integral role,” he said.
Festival attendees will be treated to vibrant cultural and educational presentations, while Scotch tasting seminars will feature a bit of history and humor, and the Border Collie demonstrations will showcase their herding abilities.
Competitions include the hammer throw or caber toss, a medley of bands including bagpipes and drummers, and clan challenges like the kilted mile run or the battle axe competition.
“We are thrilled to have the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games return to Blount County for another year,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “It’s always a much-anticipated event for both residents and visitors alike. It’s a great way for people to celebrate Scottish culture while enjoying what our vibrant area has to offer.”
Tickets will be available online in February 2022 and entertainment lineups will be finalized closer to the festival dates.
For more information, visit www.smoky mountaingames.org for updates or follow the event on Facebook.
