More than a year after COVID-19 began to take a toll on scouting, troop leaders are looking forward to the coming school year to recruit new members.
Last year across 27 Boy Scouts of America units in Blount County, enrollment was down 46%, with enrollment for Cub Scouts, in kindergarten through grade five, down 61%, according to David Williams, scout executive for the Great Smoky Mountain Council.
Girl Scout enrollment in the East Tennessee region was down about 30%, Director Heather Mazzouccolo said.
The New York Times reported July 1 that combined nationwide, the Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts have lost about 1.9 million members since 2019, with youth Girl Scout enrollment down about 30% and BSA falling by more than twice that.
While the organizations offered online programming during the pandemic, Mazzouccolo noted, “that wasn’t what they were thinking about when they think about the Girl Scout experience.”
75 years at Springbrook
Last month, Girl Scouts celebrated their 75th year of day camps at Springbrook Park.
“Our numbers were definitely down,” said Sarah Shepherd, a troop leader and assistant to the camp director, estimating a total of about 75 participants, compared to about 150 in a typical year.
During the past school year, she said, “Most troops had difficulty meeting at all.”
Shepherd’s troop of high schoolers met in person at a church fellowship hall, where they spread out and wore masks, and one attended virtually. The meetings weren’t as frequent, however, and they weren’t able to take trips or do other typical activities because of the pandemic.
Regular activities for the 28 Girl Scout troops in Blount County, including the father-daughter dance and mother-daughter tea did not happen.
“Our numbers are trending upward,” Mazzouccolo said last week, with girls beginning to renew memberships before enrollment this fall.
“We’ve seen our summer camps are almost completely full,” she said and there are a few spots open this month at Camp Tanasi, the Girl Scout camp near Norris, Tennessee.
Williams said BSA camping numbers are down this summer because enrollment has been down.
Maryville Troop 88 leader Andy Luttrell said they took 18 members to Camp Buck Toms in Rockwood this summer, fewer than a typical year.
Shepherd said the Girl Scouts in Blount County are organizing an outdoor event for mid- to late August, and both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts hope again this year to reach families through flyers and events at schools.
New options
Both organizations continue to focus on core missions with new types of opportunities.
Girl Scouts, for example, focus on life skills, entrepreneurship, the outdoors and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). “There are hundreds of badges available for girls in all of the categories,” Mazzouccolo said.
Newer badges range from one for citizenship to a partnership with North Face for a series of outdoor high-adventure activities, including trail running and rock climbing.
Boy Scouts programs focus on character development, leadership development, citizenship training and personal fitness through a range of programs beyond the typical Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, now including STEM Scouts for grades 3-12, as well as Sea Scouting focused on aquatics.
While younger BSA programs separate activities by gender, programs such as Venturing — outdoor activities for ages 14-20 — are coed.
During the pandemic, online merit badge sessions did have some advantages, such as brining in more subject matter experts and drawing participants from across the country, Williams said. One girl in Knox County took every online opportunity and earned 78 merit badges in two years, he said.
Still, they are looking forward to returning to more normal operations. “Kids need to be outdoors; they need to be with their peers,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.