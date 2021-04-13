Retired U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander is the new “Good Scout Award” recipient and will be honored May 11 by the Cades Cove District of the Knoxville-based Great Smoky Mountain Council.
Alexander is a native of Maryville, graduated from Maryville High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and his law degree from New York University.
He is the only Tennessean ever popularly elected both governor and U.S. senator, the Boy Scouts of America said Tuesday in a press release. He was a U.S. senator from 2003-21 and Tennessee governor from 1979-87.
Alexander also was president of the University of Tennessee, U.S. education secretary for President George H.W. Bush and on the faculty of Harvard’s School of Government. He co-founded a Nashville law firm and two successful businesses.
He was a member of Troop 88 in Maryville and active in the Order of the Arrow. Alexander went on to achieve scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout and also a Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, which is given for “extraordinary national-level recognition, fame, or demonstrated eminence within their field, and have a strong record of voluntary service to their community.” It is the National Eagle Scout Association’s highest honor.
Alexander will be honored at a dinner May 11 at Alcoa High School beginning at 7 p.m. RSVP by calling Cades Cove District Executive Geoff Cusick at 865-324-4608 or email Geoff.Cusick@scouting.org.
The Cades Cove District of the Great Smoky Mountain Council serves all of Blount County, while the council serves 21 East Tennessee counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.