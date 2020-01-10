Dozens attended the second annual “Hijacked” seminar at 1st United Methodist Church early Friday — proving, organizers said, that Blount Countians are as committed as ever to fighting drug addiction.
Jan McCoy organized the all-day event, which featured local and national speakers. Engaging in conversation about addiction is important to McCoy, who lost her son to the disease in 2014.
“The more we understand about addiction, the better chance we will have in alleviating the epidemic we are experiencing,” she said in an email.
Nationally, more than 70,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2017 and more than 88,000 from alcohol-related illnesses in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Describing addiction as an “insidious disease,” keynote speaker Tim Hilton detailed his personal struggle with addiction and explained on a scientific level how the brain of an addict works.
Hilton, who has been in recovery for 14 years, travels around the country delivering a presentation called “The Addicted Brain,” which explains the physiological and psychological effects of addiction.
Hilton said addiction is a dysregulation of neurotransmitter pathways resulting in a diminished flow of dopamine into the frontal lobe of the brain. In layman’s terms, he said the brain of an addict has a more difficult time experiencing pleasure and responding to outside stimuli.
“It is a real disease. It meets every single criteria for disease that any other disease on the planet meets,” he said. “Every last criteria.”
He emphasized the importance of acknowledging addiction as a disease, but said he understands why such a task is so difficult.
“If society acknowledges addiction as a disease, it puts a whole lot of people in a terribly awkward position,” he said. “It means now they have to stop being angry at the person who has been lying to them and stealing from them and hurting them for weeks and months and years.”
In between laughs, audience members let out the occasional “that’s right” or sigh of understanding as Hilton and the other speakers flipped through slideshows and shared personal testimonies.
Other speakers at the event included Dr. Curtis Markham, an addiction medicine specialist; Keith Bailey, training director for Harmony Family Center; Monty Burks, director of Faith-Based Initiatives for the state of Tennessee; Jeremy Graham, pastor and leader of True Purpose Ministries; and Bill Lee, assistant program director and interventionist at Cornerstone of Recovery in Louisville.
A panel of several community leaders fielded questions and comments from audience members. Local addiction resources set up tables and passed out literature.
Marissa Valentine from Sevier County’s Coalition of Addiction Recovery and Education Services distributed Narcan — the nasal spray form of naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose if the correct amount is given in time.
Valentine also gave attendees a demonstration on how to administer Narcan to a person they believe to be suffering from an overdose.
Cornerstone‘s Steve Wildsmith served as the master of ceremonies — introducing speakers and sitting on the community panel.
After one long stint of sitting down, Wildsmith told members of the audience to stand up, find someone near them and give that person a hug.
“We all could use it,” he said.
