It was the heartbreaking case of a 14-year-old Townsend girl who secretly gave birth alone in her home and then abandoned her baby to die in the shed of a neighbor that resulted in the Safe Haven Law in Tennessee.
The Townsend incident happened in October 2000. The baby girl was found dead when discovered inside a wooden box, and the mother was charged with first-degree murder. She had hidden her pregnancy from her family. The alleged 22-year-old father of the baby was charged with statutory rape.
Out of that horrific incident, Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law was passed in July 2001. It gave mothers safe haven from prosecution if they chose to give up their babies within 72 hours of birth. Babies had to be unharmed and handed over physically to a person at one of Tennessee’s safe haven locations.
Maryville-based Kayla Ridenour, executive director for A Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee, said 109 babies have been surrendered across the state since the law passed the Tennessee General Assembly in 2001. Out of those, close to eight or nine have been from Blount and Knox counties. Two have been handed over this year in the state during the pandemic, she said.
But on June 15, the Safe Haven Law was amended, passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and signed by Gov. Bill Lee. The new law gives mothers 14 days instead of only 72 hours to surrender their newborns.
The House bill was sponsored by Rep. Mary Littleton, R-Dickson, and the Senate bill was sponsored by Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro. The new law went into effect immediately with Lee’s signature.
“Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law has proven to save lives, and this enhancement will go even further by giving mothers in desperate circumstances additional time to make a difficult decision,” Jennifer Nichols, state Department of Children’s Services commissioner, said in a written statement. “The additional time afforded mothers through the expanded Safe Haven Law may save the lives of the most vulnerable citizens in Tennessee, helpless newborns.”
A Secret Safe Place for Newborns is a nonprofit that supports and assists facilities where mothers can hand over their babies. It operates a 24-hour helpline and educates young women across the state about this legal alternative to infant abandonment.
The team that initially came up with the Safe Haven Law’s guidelines were mostly medical professionals, Ridenour explained. She said the 72-hour window was based on their knowledge of a baby’s first hours of life.
“They just said after 72 hours, the chances of starvation, dehydration and failure to thrive exponentially increases,” she said.
But fast forward to February of this year. Ridenour said the state legislature wanted to extend the time period. Maybe the mom is in an abusive relationship and decides the baby is in danger and the 72-hour window has passed, Ridenour said. A mom may have to make a decision for whatever reason that she can’t provide the necessary care for the child.
Ridenour’s agency has set up almost 800 facilities statewide to be safe places for babies to be surrendered. They include all hospitals, birthing centers, community health clinics, outpatient or walk-in clinics, and fire and police stations that are staffed 24/7. The baby has to be handed over to a person at these locations.
A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee equips these facilities and trains their personnel. Ridenour’s office is in Maryville. Ridenour and her staff have been busy getting the word out about the new amendment and providing training to the facilities that are deemed safe places for babies to be surrendered.
Shawna McConnell and Lisa Yount were the two women who founded A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee and worked to get the Safe Haven Law passed. They remain active in the cause today.
The agency receives funding through grants, fundraisers and donations. For more information, visit secretsafeplacetn.org.
