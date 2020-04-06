Three days after the first death related to COVID-19 hit Blount County, the Tennessee Department of Health has reported a second death here.
The state published new statistics on the pandemic and reported another death Monday afternoon.
A 79-year-old Maryville man, whose wife also became infected, died Friday. His wife is now in recovery. She is 74. No details were released on the second virus victim.
In total 38 people in Blount have been infected by the virus and 294 have tested negative for coronavirus as of Monday, April 6. In all, 332 people have been tested in Blount.
Blount is one of around 20 counties in Tennessee that have reported virus-related deaths so far.
