Second Harvest Food Bank recently honored community members and partners for their work with the food bank. These awards are typically given at the Spring for Food Awards dinner, but the annual event was not held this year due to COVID-19.
The most prestigious award given by Second Harvest is the Murray R. Petersen Award and is given to the person or group that has taken Second Harvest to the highest level of recognition in the community. This year's Murray R. Petersen Award was awarded to all of the Second Harvest supporters in East Tennessee.
Due to the support of the East Tennessee community, Second Harvest was able to serve 1,437 more children through Summer Food for Kids compared to summer 2019, distribute more than 4 million pounds of fresh produce, feed families and seniors with more than 12,000 emergency food boxes and feed an addition 242 seniors in 10 counties, compared to the previous year.
Second Harvest honored five other people and one company with awards. Andy Jeffers, from Sports and Entertainment Media, was named Friend of the Year. Wanda Davis was named Volunteer of the Year. UCOR was awarded the Allegiance Award. Tyler Roy, from the Vol Piper, was awarded the Advocacy Award. David Ecklund, from the University of Tennessee Supply Chain Partnership, was awarded the Innovation Award. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee was named Partner of the Year.
