Second Harvest of East Tennessee announced Monday that the food bank will continue to serve Blount Countians as COVID-19 spreads across the country.
“With increased concern and more people in need, Second Harvest’s resources will deplete faster than ever,” a press release stated.
“A financial contribution is the most efficient and effective way to support East Tennesseans who utilize Second Harvest’s services.”
The food bank is asking those interested in donating to give $35 — an amount that can feed one person for two weeks. Donations can be made online at secondharvestetn.org/covid19.
Second Harvest is seeking one to two drop locations to serve as temporary distribution points. If a person is not considered particularly vulnerable to the virus and has a space that could serve as a central drop and distribution site, he or she is asked to fill out a form on Second Harvest’s website. The form can be found at https://secondharvestetn.org/contact/.
Ahead of spring breaks and anticipated school closures, Second Harvest provided each local school with six weeks of shelf-stable food in preparation. As schools remain closed, the food bank will work to arrange additional food for pick up at the warehouse or schedule a delivery if there is no other option.
Emergency Food Boxes are also available at the warehouse for people in need.
Additionally, in order to ensure Second Harvest is sanitized, a mandatory glove policy for all volunteers has been implemented. Volunteers and visitors are also required to fill out a screening questionnaire. Anyone with cold or flu symptoms there to volunteer will be turned away.
“At Second Harvest, we have no doubt that East Tennesseans are special, resilient people who always look out for their neighbors and other people in need,” the press release stated.
“This situation will prove just that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.