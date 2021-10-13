Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is distributing food directly from their warehouse instead of to food pantries from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 14, a release from Second Harvest states.
Because of the positive response they received from their first drive-thru distribution, they chose to host another one at the warehouse at 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville.
Second Harvest will be handing out chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes, mixed fruit, pancake mix, canned carrots, canned mixed vegetables, canned green beans, elbow pasta and spaghetti sauce.
Each participant will be given enough food to feed a family of four for about five days, the release states. Any resident of any county can come and no paperwork or ID is required.
Last year, Second Harvest distributed 21 million pounds of food across 18 counties in East Tennessee. Second Harvest provides food to more than 143,000 children, adults and seniors.
