The staff of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee expected to be busy Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Armed with 200 packaged Thanksgiving meals from locally headquartered retailer Altar’d State, the Feeding America affiliate was ready to provide families from around the community with a holiday meal from its warehouse at 136 Harvest Ln., Maryville.
What they did not anticipate, however, was the line of almost 600 cars that waited for them.
“We’ve never had that happen,” Second Harvest Executive Director Elaine Streno told The Daily Times. “We had a lot of calls prior to today, so we knew the demand was up, but we never expected that many.”
Second Harvest is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eradicate hunger in East Tennessee. The group serves 18 counties through eight different feeding programs, and hands out about 1 million meals every month. In 2020, the company handed out a total of 17 million meals.
That number, Streno said, is on the rise. In her eyes, the sheer quantity of people waiting for Thanksgiving meals Thursday is indicative of a greater change in the economy. More and more people are beginning to struggle to make ends meet, and that is increasing food insecurity. Over the last two months, Second Harvest has seen demand for meals increase by 15-20%.
“Obviously, food is getting more expensive,” Streno said. “For people that live on the edge, when your turkey doubles in price, you’re going to be a little frightened. It’s just always a busy time of year because holiday food costs more.”
In all, Second Harvest workers and volunteers from Altar’d State handed out food to 597 cars. Second Harvest concentrates on mobile food distribution rather than acting like a traditional food pantry, but it does keep emergency food boxes stocked on hand in case need arises. When the Thanksgiving meals ran out, Streno said the organization turned to those emergency food stores.
Thursday’s holiday-themed warehouse distribution is something Second Harvest has done before, but Streno said she seriously doubts it can safely be done again at the organization’s warehouse on Harvest Lane. The event was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon, but serving every car took an hour longer than anticipated. Per Streno’s request, Alcoa Police officers were on hand to direct traffic, and cars began to line up far before the doors opened.
“They even told me there was a car here at 5:30 in the morning,” she said.
Streno doesn’t expect demand to let up any time soon. For her part, she is thankful for donations from corporate sponsors like Altar’d State, which allow the organization to support families throughout East Tennessee.
