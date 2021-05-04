Second Harvest Food Bank will hold its annual MAYDAY fundraiser Thursday, May 6, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.
MAYDAY raises money for Second Harvest's Food for Kids, Summer Food for Kids and the School Pantry programs. Due to the economic effects of COVID-19, there are more children at risk for hunger in East Tennessee than previous years, the nonprofit said in a press release. A total of 70,240 children are at risk, up from 44,120 children previously.
There are two ways to donate to the MAYDAY fundraiser — online at secondharvestetn.org or by phone at 865-243-8227.
