John Sevier’s second inclusive playground is now fully funded, ARC of the Great Smokies President Kathy McGee said Wednesday, Aug. 23, though some work remains before any ribbons can be cut.
The project arose out of a desire to create an accessible play area for children with a range of physical and developmental disabilities. Once finished, it will give kids from 2 to 5 years old access to the same type of play area already available to their older peers.
In 2021, phase one of the work at John Sevier ended with the completion of an inclusive playground intended for use by children from 7 to 12 years old.
“We’ve thoroughly thought it out,” McGee said of the new playground’s design. The type of equipment to be used was a major consideration throughout all stages of the project.
Play, she told The Daily Times, “is a really big part of childhood development.” The physical and social aspects of learning to play can have major consequences for children and the adults they grow into, she noted.
In total, the cost for both playgrounds is likely near $500,000. The process of getting the funds together for the second playground has been volunteer-driven, she added. It was also a much faster process than funding the first phase of the project, which took years of work from a variety of organizations.
McGee noted that she was pleased with how quickly funding had come together for the second playground. Phase one of the project lasted from 2019 to 2021, with pandemic-era delays pushing the equipment installation back considerably.
She commented that she was especially pleased with the speed of funding for the second playground, as inflation would likely have meant a steeper price point for the same equipment, had the orders been placed later.
For Joe Huff, Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission executive director, that speed is a sign of productive collaboration. Multiple entities worked together to make the second playground possible.
“Kathy McGee is the one who started the whole project,” he said. She brought the idea to Parks and Recreation years ago, and from that beginning, Huff worked with McGee on the project. But interest from other organizations and entities has only grown since then.
Significantly, the city of Maryville voted over the summer to help fund the project, providing much of the money needed to pay for the new playground. The city, Huff said, “saw what a great job the community had done with this first playground,” and decided to “step up” to help with financing for the project.
Community organizations such as the Maryville Lions Club were also instrumental in fundraising for the playgrounds, Huff said.
“It’s an example of how partnerships can work together to get things done,” he commented.
Parks and Recreation, for its part, also contributed in-kind work to the project, helping to clear space for the site and working to get a sodded surface laid. That surface is important, Huff explained, as it’s easier for children who use mobility aids like wheelchairs to navigate than traditional surface materials.
ARC of the Smokies has submitted orders for all of the equipment at the planned playground, and is now waiting for the items ordered to ship to the site. At that point, Cunningham Recreation, the vendor for the project, will install the equipment and the playground will open. McGee noted she wasn’t yet aware of any specific installation or delivery dates.
Once finished, the playground will feature a variety of equipment. Kids will be able to try out a circular swing, which can accommodate multiple children at once, as well as a merry-go-all, which will be accessible to children who use wheelchairs. It will also connect to the first inclusive playground, which Huff commented likely eases burdens for parents of multiple children.
“I hope everybody realizes that these kids have energy,” and that they deserve a place where they can work off the excess, McGee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.