Made possible by 7,000 pounds of sweet onions, the Volunteer Action Civitan Club presented a check slightly heavier on Tuesday afternoon to fund a portion of John Sevier Playground’s next phase.
Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Will Hubbs and Kathy McGee, vice president of The Arc of the Great Smokies, accepted a $7,500 check from the Civitan Club for an Arch Swing.
The swing, like other structures in the all-inclusive and handicap-accessible playground, can accommodate children with Sensory Processing Disorder by allowing room to lay down. Since the swing is large, multiple children can also use it at once.
“Every time I’ve been to a playground that has one of these,” McGee said, “there’s a whole bunch of kids piled in there, like three or four of them. ... You know little kids, they don’t care about space. They just pile on each other.”
The swing and a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-road are two of the three stand alone structures to accompany one, larger structure in the center for phase two of the playground.
The third is a rolling table that Hubbs said is like a piece of equipment in a postal service room. “Where they’re sending packages down, you send kids down,” McGee further explained.
The new section will be placed on the opposite side of the current swing set, closer to John Sevier Pool. All together, Hubbs said the second phase will cost $206,000 for manufacturing and placement.
In the 2023 fiscal year budget draft, which received its first approval at the Maryville City Council meeting on Tuesday, the city allotted $150,000 for stage two of the all-inclusive playground. The second and final vote for the budget will be June 23.
If fully approved by the end of the month, Parks & Rec will have secured most of the funding to complete the second phase, which aims to accommodate younger children.
Hubbs said the current section accommodates children ages 5 to 12 and the new structures will be better suited for ages 2 to 5.
Community support
Along with government-issued funding and the check from the Civitan Club, phase two will also receive donations from a private donor in memory of her husband and a church group.
President of the Civitan Club, Kendyl Massey, said the club’s primary focus is helping people with developmental disabilities, and the $7,500 check is the largest donation the club has given since establishing the charter in 2010.
Ten-pound bags of sweet onions sold for $4 or $5 per bag and have been the club’s only source of fundraising for the past eight years, Massey said. One member, whose son has cerebral palsy, sold 310 bags of the total 700, she added.
“We laugh and say she can sell ice to Eskimos,” Massey said, “because nobody tells her ‘no.’”
With 18 members, Massey said the club has been saving for Tuesday’s check presentation to fund the swing for five to 10 years.
“It’s so needed, and it’s a great opportunity for other groups like ours to donate, or a family to donate,” Massey said. “Just think of your kid and his disability... they just want to be like every other kid. They want to come swing. They want to have a picnic. And I’m so thrilled that we’re finally getting something like that. That’s our primary audience and who we serve.”
About four years ago, McGee with Arc initiated the interest in an all-inclusive playground in Maryville. She said she contacted Parks & Rec Executive Director Joe Huff with the idea.
Huff told her to find out more about costs, and once she did, fundraising efforts began. Phase 1 opened in October 2021.
“When we opened it,” McGee said, “I told them — and I don’t even know if I asked Joe’s permission for this — but I said, ‘This is just phase 1, we’re going to have another phase and build more.’”
In addition to the new playground structures, ramps and soft grounding underneath, McGee said funding may soon be secured to fence around the entire playground. She hopes it will allow caregivers a more relaxing trip.
Any additional funding from community support, McGee said, would pay for more picnic benches and shading.
