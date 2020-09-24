Tennessee voters who request an absentee by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election can track the status of their ballots on the Secretary of State’s website.
Using the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool, voters can track their ballots beginning when the county Election Commission mails the ballot and ending when the completed ballot has been received by the county Election Commission.
“We saw a record number of Tennesseans voting absentee by-mail in the August election and we expect to break that record in November,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release Thursday. “Many of these voters are voting absentee by-mail for the first time. Our online tracking tool takes some of the uncertainty out of the process so voters can be confident about their ballot.”
Visit the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker at tnmap.tn.gov/voter lookup.
To vote absentee, a person must have a legal reason to do so.
A list of reasons to vote absentee is at sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absen tee-voting.
To receive an absentee by-mail ballot in Blount County, voters must submit a written request to the Election Commission by mail to 383 Court St., Maryville, 37804; phone at 865-273-5920 or email at elections@blounttn.org. The deadline to request a ballot for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 27.
Completed absentee by-mail ballots must be mailed to the county Election Commission before the polls close on Election Day, Nov. 3.
