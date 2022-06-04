The section of Hilltop Drive between Cherry Drive and Elm Drive will be closed to traffic starting at 9 a.m. June 6 until approximately 7 p.m. June 9.

A release from the city of Maryville states that Engineering and Public Works Department crews will be working with Atmos Energy to locate gas lines before installing new storm drains.

Residents will have access to their homes, and motorists are encouraged to be cautious in areas where workers are present.

